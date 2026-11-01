Tyrese Haliburton, Warriors and NBA World React After Gabby Williams Powers Valkyries to WNBA Championship

Joe Lacob’s bold prediction for the Golden State Valkyries has come true far sooner than he might have imagined. When the franchise was introduced in October 2023, the Warriors owner declared, “I said we will win a championship in five years.” Just two seasons into their WNBA journey, the Valkyries are champions.

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The franchise’s rise has been remarkable. Golden State entered the league in 2025 with its own identity, from the Valkyries’ name and Valhalla-inspired branding to its distinctive lilac colors. The team quickly built a following and was the top W team in attendance for the second year in a row. They reached the playoffs in their inaugural season and took another major step in 2026. This time, it finished the job.

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And when the biggest moment arrived, Gabby Williams delivered a performance that will have a place in Bay Area sports history.

The 30-year-old did not waste time changing the game. Golden State trailed 37-32 when she found her rhythm in the third quarter. After managing just one field goal before halftime, the forward caught fire and scored 13 consecutive points.

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Three straight shots from beyond the arc helped swing the momentum and put the Valkyries back in contention. She finished the quarter with 15 points, giving Golden State a 45-44 advantage heading into the fourth.

The Dream refused to go away. With the game tied at 57 and 2:41 remaining, Rhyne Howard had just brought Atlanta level. Williams answered with perhaps the biggest shot of the night. She knocked down a contested three-pointer to put Golden State ahead 60-57, then added two free throws to extend the lead.

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Atlanta kept pushing, but Gabby Williams had already given her team the cushion it needed. Kiah Stokes added a crucial late basket, while Veronica Burton eventually sealed the 68-63 victory at the free-throw line.

Gabby Williams finished with 30 points, three rebounds and two assists, shooting 10-of-23 from the field and 4-of-8 from three-point range. Her 28 second-half points set a WNBA Finals record. She also delivered six stocks, combining steals and blocks, as Golden State closed out the series on its home floor.

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The championship capped a remarkable rise for a franchise that had only begun playing in 2025. Golden State had already made the playoffs in its debut season. It followed that up by navigating a demanding postseason, sweeping the defending champion, the Las Vegas Aces, before surviving Atlanta in a seven-game Finals series.

Draymond Green and Yaxel Lendeborg were in attendance as the Golden State earned another trophy. The Warriors celebrated with the win and dedicated a post on Instagram.

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“THE GOLDEN STATE VALKYRIES ARE WNBA CHAMPIONS! Congrats, @valkyries family 🏆”

Not just them, but the performance from Williams and Valkyries earned plaudits from NBA All-Stars and legends.

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Tyrese Haliburton, Pau Gasol and more react to Valkyries’ win

Haliburton has already pledged his allegiances to the Indiana Fever. The Pacers guard often attended the W games to support Caitlin Clark and co. Tonight there was no CC, but Williams’ performance, especially in the third quarter, caught his attention. “Gabby losing her mind🔥🔥🔥,” he wrote on X.

Similarly, the Lakers forward Sandro Mamukelashvili shared his excitement and appreciation for Williams. “Gabby Williams 🪣.”

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Even Skip Bayless, who is often a tough critic, be it the WNBA or the NBA, had only positive things to say about the Valkyries.

“CONGRATS TO GABBY WILLIAMS AND THE GOLDEN STATE VALKYRIES FOR WINNING THE WNBA CHAMPIONSHIP IN ONLY THEIR SECOND YEAR.”

Two-time NBA champion Pau Gasol also tweeted in celebration. The former Lakers star has taken on the role of active investor, global advocate, and community leader to help the growth of the WNBA. His tweet was, “Congratulations to the whole franchise!!! Well deserved Champs 👏🏼👏🏼.”

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While Stephen Curry was not in attendance, a member of the Curry clan watched Game 7 and saw how the Valkyries lifted the trophy. Sydel Curry Lee on her Instagram added the picture of the celebration and wrote, “That’s big time @valkyries 🎉.”

With the win, the Valkyries continued to make history. Reports suggest they are just the third team in the NBA/BAA or the WNBA to win the Finals in their first two seasons.