Wizards Plunged Into Severe Backlash as Angel Reese’s Brother Faces Uncertain Future After Peyton Watson Trade

Angel Reese’s brother has found himself caught in the fallout of a five-team NBA trade. The Wizards sent the 23-year-old to the Nuggets on Wednesday in a deal headlined by Peyton Watson landing with the Cavaliers and Max Strus heading to the Clippers. However, Julian Reese may never suit up for Denver.

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The Nuggets are also set to receive an unprotected 2031 first-round pick from Cleveland and a 2032 second-round pick from Sacramento. They are reportedly expected to waive Reese from his two-way contract, leaving the former Maryland standout searching for another opportunity just weeks before the preseason.

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As reported by Shams Charania, the team will waive Reese from his two-way deal.

Julian Reese went undrafted in 2025 before eventually earning a two-way deal with Washington. He made his NBA debut in March against the Houston Rockets, finishing with two points, four rebounds and three steals. The debut was far from perfect, though, as he also got into foul trouble and had four turnovers. Still, Reese showed plenty of promise during his brief run with the Wizards.

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In 13 appearances, he averaged 11.8 points while shooting over 52% from the field. He also grabbed 10.5 rebounds and played 30.9 minutes per game. His path to Washington came after he spent the first half of the season with the Toronto Raptors’ G League affiliate, Raptors 905. The Wizards signed him to a two-way contract in February, and he quickly made an impression.

Angel Reese’s brother became one of the more productive young players on a rebuilding Washington roster. He also became just the third player in the last 40 years to record 20 rebounds within his first five NBA appearances. By the end of the season, he had five double-doubles in just over a dozen games, including several outings with at least 15 points and 15 rebounds.

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That production made Wednesday’s move especially difficult for Julian Reese and those following his rise. Shams Charania reported that Denver plans to waive him from his two-way deal, putting the young big man back on the free-agent market. That’s why fans were not happy.

Fans praise Angel Reese’s brother

One fan straightaway stated that the Wizards trading for Deandre Ayton and subsequently moving on from Angel Reese’s brother was a bad idea. Ayton has often been criticized for playing with inconsistent intensity, especially on defense and the glass, which can make his impact feel passive. Angel Reese’s brother brings the opposite approach.

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He plays with constant activity, attacks rebounds, runs the floor, and creates extra possessions through his high-energy style.

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So, a fan wrote, “He’s better than Ayton, and he fits in the lineup better than Ayton. These teams really be dumb as hell.”

Another one also criticized the Wizards for letting go of Reese, a 6’9″ rebounding specialist who posted double-doubles in limited 2025-26 minutes as a two-way player.

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“Not happy with this move, they might regret this one.”

One comment suggested Washington should re-sign Reese once Denver waives him, reflecting hope to retain the 23-year-old forward.

“Just bring him back when the Nuggets waive him, gang”.

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Angel Reese’s brother had led the team in rebounds per game in that sample and provided pure energy/hustle on the glass that stood out on a thin, tank-oriented roster.

However, the Wizards ranked poorly as a team in 2025-26 (around 41.9 rebounds per game, near the bottom of the league) and were routinely outrebounded. So, a fan wrote:

“I did not want to lose Reese. Kind of hard to replace imo. Best rebounder on the team.”

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A fan fondly remembered Angel Reese’s brother delivering multiple double-doubles, before being traded to Denver and waived in August 2026. “Such a demon it was fun watching him play.”

Fans remain grateful for Julian Reese’s efforts and rise from the G-League to earn a two-way contract. Plus, some social media users think that his contribution deserved a place in the NBA. But the Denver waiver puts his journey at risk.