Without Austin Reaves and Walker Kessler on the court, and with Luka Doncic dealing with early foul trouble, the Los Angeles Lakers desperately needed someone to step up against the Charlotte Hornets. Quentin Grimes answered that call in spectacular fashion, exploding for a career-high 47 points to lead the Lakers to a thrilling 118–114 overtime victory. Interestingly, his breakout performance also gave fans an opportunity to fire back at Sophie Cunningham, adding another talking point to an already unforgettable night.

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It was a few days ago that the WNBA star compared herself to Grimes. It started on her podcast, when co-host Drew Hanlen compared her season stats to those of Lakers guard Luka Doncic’s early-season MVP-caliber play. He recounted that the Slovenian at the time had attempted 221 shots and 102 free throws, compared to Sophie Cunningham, who in 43 games attempted 226 shots and 74 free-throw attempts for the season.

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The Fever guard defended the jab by suggesting Luka Doncic earns fifty million a year and is a superstar and first scoring option on the team. Then she made a comparison with Quentin Grimes.

“He also makes $50 million a year. I make 700,000 on my WNBA check. You should compare me more to Quentin Grimes. You know, we average around, eight to 10 points. I think that’s it. My three point shooting is actually better than the both of them. And so we’re going to compare, let’s compare.”

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During his career, Grimes has averaged 11 points per game and 36.5% from the three-point line. Cunningham has averaged 7.9 points on 38.0% shooting from beyond the arc. So, the WNBA star’s statement was logical. But for netizens, it gave them enough reason to take jabs at the Fever guard.

Fans celebrate Quentin Grimes but troll Cunningham

With Austin Reaves unavailable because of a heel injury, Grimes received his second consecutive start, and he made the most of his opportunity with a sensational 47-point performance. His previous performance against Phoenix had already provided encouragement, with 22 points and five three-pointers. Against Charlotte, however, he took things to another level.

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A fan added, “‘If we’re gonna compare let’s compare’ Put your 40 piece on the table @sophaller.” The attached screenshots had Grimes’ recent explosion. It was during the fourth quarter, with 33.1 seconds remaining, and the score was 110-106.

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Then Grimes scored the next two field goals, including a three-pointer with 1.7 seconds remaining. That bucket meant the Lakers headed to extra time, with the score at 111. And another one featured Sophie Cunningham’s modest production.

It was from Game 3 of the WNBA’s first-round playoffs, where the Fever lost 83-94 to the LV Aces. Cunningham had only a 5-point, 1-rebound, 2-assist outing. The netizen used it to mock the WNBA star. And there were similar sentiments on social media.

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For Sophie Cunningham, her single-game WNBA career high remains 36 points, which came against the Minnesota Lynx in 2022. The then-Phoenix Mercury guard also contributed 7 rebounds and 5 steals.

That’s why a fan wrote, “Yeah I’m sure you dropped a 40 bomb before 😂.” And another one found the comparison funny. “D*mn I don’t even hate Sophie but that’s hilarious😂😂😂😂.”

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Tonight, the fourth quarter belonged to Quentin Grimes. He exploded for 21 points in the period, shooting 7-of-10 from the field and 5-of-6 from beyond the three-point line. So a netizen trolled Sophie for her earlier statement. “you would never have 47 points and 10 threes, don’t ever compare your bum a– to my demon @sophaller.”

Another fan even brought Michael Jordan to this debate. It used MJ’s meme image of the NBA icon seated in an interview, with the caption “And I took that personally.” The meme format jokingly suggests Grimes took it as a personal offense at the proposed comparison with Sophie Cunningham.

At one stage, Quentin Grimes scored 14 consecutive points for the Lakers, bringing them within one point of Charlotte. Then he knocked down his 10th three-pointer of the night with just 1.7 seconds remaining. His 10 three-pointers also placed him in exclusive Lakers history, joining Kobe Bryant as the only player in franchise history to make at least 10 threes in a game.