“Does [Michael Jordan] Stick Around?”– Fans Sound Off After NASCAR Gives Crushing Blow to 23XI in Lawsuit Row

Back in December 2024, NASCAR fans got a surprise that sent shockwaves through the racing world. A federal judge granted 23XI Racing and Front Row Motorsports a rare injunction that allowed them to race in 2025 as full charter teams, despite a massive lawsuit they had filed against NASCAR. It was an unprecedented move. The court even let them buy charters from the soon-to-be-defunct Stewart-Haas Racing. That meant guaranteed spots, revenue, and sponsorship security. For a moment, it looked like David had beaten Goliath.

It wasn’t just a legal win. It was a power play. Fans, insiders, and analysts debated whether Hamlin and Jordan had just cracked NASCAR’s armor. Their lawsuit argued that NASCAR’s charter system was anti-competitive. And Judge Kenneth D. Bell seemed to agree, at least temporarily. “YESSSSSS!!!!!!” Denny Hamlin posted online, celebrating what felt like a once-in-a-generation victory. Even sponsors and drivers like Tyler Reddick held off on exit clauses based on that decision.

Now, nearly six months later, the tide has turned hard. The U.S. Court of Appeals ruled in favor of NASCAR, vacating the previous injunction. That means 23XI and Front Row lose all charter rights for 2025. The court said their legal argument was flawed and lacked precedent. Hamlin and Jordan are now staring at a hard road ahead. And fans are asking the question many feared: “Does Michael Jordan stick around after this?” The dream might still be alive, but the odds are not in their favor anymore.

Why did 23XI Racing lose its charter injunction?

In a ruling delivered on June 5, 2025, NASCAR landed a decisive blow in the legal war over its charter system. The U.S. Court of Appeals tossed out the injunction that had temporarily allowed 23XI and Front Row to operate as full chartered teams in 2025. This means NASCAR can now treat both organizations as non-chartered, open teams. For context, open teams don’t have guaranteed starting spots, prize money is reduced, and their financial future becomes unstable.

This loss hits 23XI Racing and Front Row Motorsports hard. They had purchased charters from Stewart-Haas Racing when SHR shut down after 2024. But NASCAR never approved the transfers, citing breach of the charter agreement. The appeals court sided with NASCAR, saying the earlier decision forced NASCAR into a contract it never consented to. “We conclude that it was not a likely basis for success on the merits and vacate the injunction,” wrote Judge Paul Niemeyer. Two other judges agreed.

The fallout is brutal. Without charters, 23XI and FRM lose guaranteed race spots, prize money, and media revenue. It also weakens their hold on drivers and sponsors. Open teams live race-to-race, without a safety net. Suddenly, what looked like an expansion year now feels like survival mode. One fan summed up the moment perfectly online: “DNQ? If 23XI doesn’t have a charter, then does Riley even have a ride?” That’s more than speculation. NASCAR requires open teams to qualify on time. If Riley misses races, that affects sponsors, driver morale, and team earnings.

With a 36-race schedule, missing just a few weekends could blow up the entire business plan. He is also the driver who came with the SHR charter, which is also now defunct. From a business angle, the impact is even harsher. 23XI and FRM claimed they would lose a combined $45 million in revenue if forced to compete without charters. Now that’s the reality. The two teams do have a 14-day window to petition for a rehearing, and 21 days until the ruling becomes permanent. But unless the court changes its stance quickly, the road ahead looks bumpy.

There is still legal space for appeal or settlement. NASCAR lawyers said they would be open to mediation, but warned they won’t rewrite the charter agreement. So, unless 23XI and FRM sign the deal they rejected last fall, they remain on the outside looking in. Team attorney Jeffrey Kessler says they’ll keep fighting. But as of now, the fight is uphill, and the clock is ticking. For fans and insiders alike, the next big question is obvious: What happens to the man at the top? Michael Jordan has put money, brand, and reputation on the line. If this gamble fails entirely, does he pull out? Or does he double down?

Uncertainty over Michael Jordan’s future grips the NASCAR garage!

The court’s decision sent NASCAR fans into a frenzy. Reactions online ranged from confusion to outrage, especially among 23XI supporters. Many worry this could push Michael Jordan away from the sport entirely. A user asked the biggest question: “Another question is, does MJ stick around after taking such a big L, or does he move on?” Michael Jordan entered NASCAR with big ambitions and a huge investment. But unlike the NBA, NASCAR’s system isn’t built for underdogs.

If the team hemorrhages money, loses drivers, and misses races, even the GOAT might walk away. Another user pointed out, “In the offseason, 23XI said they needed this. Cause both Bubba and Reddick have clauses in their contracts that let them out of their deals if 23XI has no charters. Wonder how this will affect the silly season.” This isn’t just about one team. If Wallace or Reddick leave, the driver market gets flipped. It could trigger trades or contract shake-ups across Toyota’s driver development pipeline.

Meanwhile, speculations and rumors were also at an all-time high as a user said, “If either Wallace or Reddick decides to invoke that clause, I could entirely see Toyota/JGR having Denny out to race for 23XI as a driver/owner and bringing Reddick/Wallace into JGR.” A Denny Hamlin return to Joe Gibbs Racing? It’s not outlandish. Hamlin could step in for one of the three cars at 23XI while the others go to JGR. But that would be a massive restructuring in the middle of chaos.

Then came a harsh comment – “NASCAR always wins. Denny Hamlin was an idiot for thinking otherwise. He’s lucky Bill Sr. isn’t around or he’d be banned for life.” That’s harsh, but it speaks to a long-held belief. Taking on NASCAR publicly rarely ends well. Hamlin’s bold move may inspire some, but for others, it was a doomed rebellion against an immovable force.