Sports fans face a scheduling nightmare on Friday, November 20: 57 college basketball games, nine NBA matchups, and six college football contests all competing for attention. Also, along with those games, there will be several other sporting events. The concentration ultimately reflects the college basketball season’s peak and the NBA Cup group stage, creating a rare convergence of major events. So planning your time will be important.

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With so much action on the schedule, here’s a look at the day’s broadcast lineup.

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NBA

The NBA will feature nine games, all part of the NBA Cup group stage.

7:00 PM: Charlotte Hornets vs. Atlanta Hawks — League Pass; away: WAXN, DAZN; home: WANF, WPCH

Charlotte Hornets vs. Atlanta Hawks — League Pass; away: WAXN, DAZN; home: WANF, WPCH 7:30 PM: Toronto Raptors vs. Detroit Pistons — Prime Video

Toronto Raptors vs. Detroit Pistons — Prime Video 7:30 PM: Orlando Magic vs. Brooklyn Nets — League Pass; away: WRDQ; home: DAZN

Orlando Magic vs. Brooklyn Nets — League Pass; away: WRDQ; home: DAZN 7:30 PM: Indiana Pacers vs. Cleveland Cavaliers — League Pass, DAZN

Indiana Pacers vs. Cleveland Cavaliers — League Pass, DAZN 8:00 PM: Washington Wizards vs. Chicago Bulls — League Pass; away: MNMT; home: CHSN

Washington Wizards vs. Chicago Bulls — League Pass; away: MNMT; home: CHSN 8:00 PM: New Orleans Pelicans vs. Oklahoma City Thunder — League Pass, local TV

New Orleans Pelicans vs. Oklahoma City Thunder — League Pass, local TV 9:30 PM: Phoenix Suns vs. Utah Jazz — League Pass, local TV

Phoenix Suns vs. Utah Jazz — League Pass, local TV 10:00 PM: Houston Rockets vs. Denver Nuggets — Prime Video

Houston Rockets vs. Denver Nuggets — Prime Video 10:00 PM: Sacramento Kings vs. Los Angeles Lakers — League Pass; away: NBCS California, Peacock; home: Spectrum SportsNet

College football

College football will feature six games, with No. 13 Oregon facing Michigan State in the nationally televised primetime matchup on FOX.

6:00 PM: Iowa State vs. UCF — FS1

Iowa State vs. UCF — FS1 7:30 PM: Clemson vs. Duke — ESPN

Clemson vs. Duke — ESPN 7:30 PM: Bowling Green vs. Toledo — ESPN2

Bowling Green vs. Toledo — ESPN2 8:00 PM: No. 13 Oregon vs. Michigan State — FOX

No. 13 Oregon vs. Michigan State — FOX 8:00 PM: UTEP vs. Air Force — The CW, ESPN app

UTEP vs. Air Force — The CW, ESPN app 9:00 PM: New Mexico vs. Wyoming — FS1

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Men’s college basketball

Men’s college basketball will feature 57 games, with several high-profile matchups scheduled across national television.

12:30 PM: Oklahoma State vs. Minnesota (Charleston Classic) — ESPN2

Oklahoma State vs. Minnesota (Charleston Classic) — ESPN2 3:00 PM: Northwestern vs. Virginia Tech (Charleston Classic) — ESPN2

Northwestern vs. Virginia Tech (Charleston Classic) — ESPN2 5:30 PM: Dayton vs. Utah (Charleston Classic) — ESPN2

Dayton vs. Utah (Charleston Classic) — ESPN2 7:00 PM: Loyola Maryland vs. Virginia — ACC Network

Loyola Maryland vs. Virginia — ACC Network 7:30 PM: No. 11 Kansas vs. West Virginia (Players Era 8 semifinal) — ESPN2, ESPN Unlimited

No. 11 Kansas vs. West Virginia (Players Era 8 semifinal) — ESPN2, ESPN Unlimited 7:30 PM: Iowa vs. Xavier — TNT, truTV, HBO Max

Iowa vs. Xavier — TNT, truTV, HBO Max 8:00 PM: Kentucky vs. Indiana — CBS

Kentucky vs. Indiana — CBS 8:00 PM: Georgia vs. Georgia Tech — ESPNU

Georgia vs. Georgia Tech — ESPNU 8:00 PM: No. 9 Texas Tech vs. No. 23 Louisville (Players Era 16) — ESPN, ESPN Unlimited

No. 9 Texas Tech vs. No. 23 Louisville (Players Era 16) — ESPN, ESPN Unlimited 8:00 PM: Boston College vs. Harvard — ESPN+

Boston College vs. Harvard — ESPN+ 8:30 PM: Wisconsin vs. Seton Hall (Baha Mar semifinal) — CBS Sports Network

Wisconsin vs. Seton Hall (Baha Mar semifinal) — CBS Sports Network 9:00 PM: Marshall vs. North Carolina — ACC Network

Marshall vs. North Carolina — ACC Network 10:00 PM: UNLV vs. Auburn (Players Era 8 consolation) — ESPN2, ESPN Unlimited

UNLV vs. Auburn (Players Era 8 consolation) — ESPN2, ESPN Unlimited 10:00 PM: Baylor vs. No. 16 Alabama (Players Era 16) — ESPN2, ESPN Unlimited

Baylor vs. No. 16 Alabama (Players Era 16) — ESPN2, ESPN Unlimited 11:00 PM: Saint Louis vs. Saint Mary’s — ESPN2

Other Players Era matchups will also take place throughout the day. The women’s college basketball schedule will feature a full slate of games, with most of the coverage available on ESPN+ and conference networks.

Motorsports

The Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix will continue with two key sessions on Friday.

7:30 PM ET: Practice 3 — Apple TV

Practice 3 — Apple TV Around 9:15 PM ET: F1 Academy Reverse Race — TV coverage not confirmed

F1 Academy Reverse Race — TV coverage not confirmed 11:00 PM ET: Qualifying — Apple TV

Tennis

The tennis schedule for Friday, November 20, 2026, will feature the final round-robin matches of the Nitto ATP Finals in Turin, Italy, alongside the opening ties of the Billie Jean King Cup Play-offs.

Nitto ATP Finals (Turin, Italy)

The Nitto ATP Finals will continue at the Inalpi Arena, with the final group-stage matches in both singles and doubles. Tennis Channel will provide live coverage of all four matches, beginning with the doubles competition in the early morning.

Friday’s schedule will include:

5:30 AM ET: Christian Harrison / Neal Skupski vs. Marcel Granollers / Horacio Zeballos – Doubles Group Stage.

Christian Harrison / Neal Skupski vs. Marcel Granollers / Horacio Zeballos – Doubles Group Stage. 8:00 AM ET: Carlos Alcaraz vs. Flavio Cobolli – Singles Group Stage.

Carlos Alcaraz vs. Flavio Cobolli – Singles Group Stage. 12:00 PM ET: Andrea Vavassori / Simone Bolelli vs. Tim Pütz / Kevin Krawietz – Doubles Group Stage.

Andrea Vavassori / Simone Bolelli vs. Tim Pütz / Kevin Krawietz – Doubles Group Stage. 2:30 PM ET (not before): Daniil Medvedev vs. Frances Tiafoe – Singles Group Stage.

The afternoon singles contest will begin after the 12:00 PM ET doubles match, while the earlier singles matchup will follow the opening doubles fixture. All start times will remain subject to the completion of preceding matches.

Billie Jean King Cup Play-offs (Day 1)

The Billie Jean King Cup Play-offs will also get underway on Friday, with three international ties scheduled across Slovenia, Poland, and Brazil. Each tie will feature two singles rubbers on the opening day, with live streaming available through the Billie Jean King Cup website.

Friday’s ties will include:

7:00 AM ET: Slovenia vs. Indonesia – Velenje, Slovenia (Indoor Clay).

Slovenia vs. Indonesia – Velenje, Slovenia (Indoor Clay). 11:00 AM ET: Poland vs. Sweden – Włocławek, Poland (Indoor Hard).

Poland vs. Sweden – Włocławek, Poland (Indoor Hard). 12:00 PM ET: Brazil vs. Canada – Vitória, Brazil (Outdoor Clay).

Golf

The second round of the LPGA CME Group Tour Championship will take place in Naples, Florida, with live coverage scheduled from 3:00 PM to 5:00 PM ET. Golf Channel and the Golf Channel app will carry the broadcast.

MMA

The MMA schedule will feature two events, beginning with ONE Friday Fights 179 in Bangkok at 6:30 AM.

6:30 AM: ONE Friday Fights 179 — Prime Video or YouTube

ONE Friday Fights 179 — Prime Video or YouTube Evening: LFA 247 — Broadcast details not confirmed

That wraps up the November 20 sports broadcasting schedule. Hopefully, this guide will help you plan your watchlist and keep track of all the action throughout the day.