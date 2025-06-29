Ex-Warriors Star Doesn’t Spare Ace Bailey’s Agent Omar Cooper After Controversial Jazz Draft

One of the NBA’s brightest prospects just got caught in the crossfire, but is it his own agent to blame? For top prospect Ace Bailey, it’s not just his skills lighting up conversations—it’s the drama surrounding his agent, Omar Cooper, that has stirred the pot. Suddenly, Bailey’s path to stardom seems entangled in something much bigger than basketball, and just at the entry gate of the NBA, the young teenager is now a victim of lessons on ethics from all around.

While the spotlight mostly hovered over Cooper Flagg and Dylan Harper during the draft frenzy, it was Bailey’s situation that pulled back the curtain on a rarely seen side of the process. In a surprising twist, Bailey didn’t attend pre-draft workouts. Even more startling, reports say Cooper actually told at least one franchise in the top five to pass on drafting him. It’s the kind of behind-the-scenes move that can send ripple effects through team war rooms across the league.

Now, if Cooper’s name rings a bell, there’s a reason. Not only is he not certified by the NBPA, but his track record also includes brushes with legal trouble. A few years back, his own son Sharife Cooper dropped from a projected first-round pick to No. 48—under similarly cloudy circumstances. With Bailey’s potential sky-high, the stakes this time are much heavier. And former Golden State Warriors star Matt Barnes didn’t hold back when he weighed in during an appearance on The Rich Eisen Show.

“His ability to put the ball in the basket is incredible. His length, his three-level scoring, just, really impressed,” Barnes noted on the show. But then came the real concern: “You hate to see young players, whether it’s them or their representation, kind of get them off to the wrong foot, in this league.” But that wasn’t Barnes’ only concern. He feels: “everyone’s always gossiping about someone, and a reputation can really harm you or harm your money, and I just hate for guys to get into situations and harming their money before they get a chance to actually show their talent.” Not Cooper, but it is Bailey who’s getting caught in a fix!

It’s hard not to think of Lenny Cooke here—a once-can’t-miss talent who made all the wrong turns off the court. Cooke never played an NBA game, despite being ranked above LeBron James in high school. It’s a painful reminder that bad choices, or bad guidance, can derail even the brightest stars. And let’s not forget, Bailey’s case escalated further when he reportedly declined workouts with the Sixers and didn’t initially report to the Utah Jazz after being taken fifth overall. And the mind behind the move?

via Imago Jan 2, 2025; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights guard Ace Bailey (4) in the second half against the Indiana Hoosiers at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

According to insiders, these moves were orchestrated by Cooper. His distant demeanor on draft night and missing early team commitments only intensified whispers of a standoff. Still, the Jazz kept their cool publicly, saying they expected him for the Summer League. At the same time, Bailey’s certified agency, GSE Worldwide, tried to put out the fire, saying he is “absolutely excited and thrilled to be going to Utah.”

Now, all eyes are locked in. Cooper’s tactics, his uncertified status, and the ghosts of past missteps are hanging over Bailey’s leap into the league. And for someone with this much upside, these next few weeks won’t just shape a debut season—they’ll likely define the career that follows.

Paul George’s criticism of Ace Bailey’s representation

The highly-rated Rutgers forward Bailey entered the spotlight for all the wrong reasons. Questions about his pre-Draft strategy have sparked league-wide chatter, and now Philadelphia 76ers star Paul George has stepped in with some blunt words on the matter. Speaking on a recent episode of Podcast P, George didn’t sugarcoat his thoughts about Bailey’s approach to the pre-Draft process.

“I mean, I think if I’m Ace Bailey, I can’t get mad if my stock drops,” George said. “… He hasn’t worked out for any team. But you’re not in a position to be making those demands. Make it to the league first. It’s for sure the people around him. I don’t know who’s representing him, but I don’t think they’re going about it the right way,” he added.

Paul George’s comments appear to echo a growing sentiment around the league: while Ace Bailey’s talent is unquestionable, the guidance he’s receiving off the court may be steering him in the wrong direction. Teams are reportedly concerned not with his skillset but with how his camp is managing the pre-Draft process, raising red flags that could ultimately hurt his stock more than help it at this pivotal stage in his career.