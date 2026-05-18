Michael Jordan Wins Hearts With Warm Gesture Toward Hospice Patient

Whenever fans hear the name Michael Jordan, they remember the Chicago Bulls‘ number 23’s electrifying dunks, array of acrobatic aerial moves, clutch shooting, and undefeated NBA Finals record. However, a recent event involving the basketball icon put a different side of him into the limelight.

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Lower Cape Fear LifeCare hospice shared a story on social media featuring Jordan and Ms. Etta, one of its patients. She was formerly the transportation coordinator at Emsley A. Laney High School in North Carolina, the same school Jordan attended. According to the hospice center, Ms. Etta had a special wish on her bucket list: to hug Jordan one more time.

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Jordan finally came through after reportedly reaching out to a social worker named Wendy, who was not at the hospice when he called. The social worker, recognizing the gravity of the situation, got into her car and drove from her home so Ms. Etta could have the reunion she longed for with the Bulls icon.

“They laughed, reminisced, picked at each other, and shared a moment that brought tears to everyone in the room,” the hospice’s post said.

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Lower Cape Fear LifeCare hospice did not share footage or exact quotes from their conversation. No one outside of the people involved knew how long the call lasted. However, it is safe to assume that their interaction was full of joy, especially for Ms. Etta.

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Fans applaud Michael Jordan for reaching out

“MJ’s smile to Ms. Etta is so genuine. Love to see it,” one person commented, pointing out that Jordan was more than happy to take time in connecting with someone from his past.

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“Best there ever was, best there ever will be,” one fan said, showing just how highly his fans regard him even after his playing days are long gone.

“[GOAT] doing [GOAT] things. He does things like this often and does not announce or publicize it. Gotta love a cheerful and humble giver who does it out of love and not for clout,” one comment said, highlighting how Jordan always takes time to give back to his community.

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“Dope gesture by the [GOAT],” another commented, echoing the sentiments of many who consider him the greatest not only for what he did on the hardwood.

“Michael Jordan made sure the last wish happened and that’s the part that matters,” one comment said, putting into perspective what matters most, even for an NBA legend.

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The image Jordan crafted for himself in his career portrayed him as villainous. Players on opposing teams would fear him, which helped him play mind games with them. That competitive edge was part of how he established his persona. This particularly touching moment showed that he has another side to him that’s a total contrast from the competitor he used to be.