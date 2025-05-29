What Happened Between Larsa Pippen and Kim Kardashian

The Pippens and the Kardashians had a decade-long friendship. Scottie Pippen‘s wife, Larsa, was often spotted hanging out with the socialites. The two grew closer during the filming of Kourtney and Kim Take Miami. Since then, they have been good friends until 2020. It has been a while since the feud between Larsa and the Kardashian family took over social media. What happened between them? Both Larsa and the Kardashians’ best friend have recently shared their takes on it.

Many might remember that the mother of four made frequent appearances in Season 2 of the KUWTK spinoff, Kourtney & Kim Take Miami. From vacations to pole dancing classes, Larsa was often seen with the SKIMS co-founder. Surprisingly, Larsa also played a cupid role in Kim Kardashian’s life, setting her up with Kanye West. However, in the end, the Real Housewives of Miami star seemingly named the rapper as the reason behind the rift in her friendship with Kim.

In a conversation on the Hollywood Raw podcast, the actress shared that “Kim asked us to set her up with [Kris Humphries].” Kim and Humphries got divorced after 72 days. However, the former NBA player, Pippen refused. The mother of four also added that West approached her during a game and asked her to introduce him to Kardashian.

The drama hit a peak in July 2020 when Kim, Kourtney, Khloé, and the rest of the Kardashian-Jenner crew unfollowed Larsa on Instagram, sending fans into a frenzy. The public snub fueled rumors, with many pointing to Larsa’s podcast comments about Kanye feeling “threatened” by her closeness to Kim. She mentioned Kanye’s frequent calls to Kim, expressing discomfort about their friendship, which Larsa said pushed her to step back.

While the Kardashians remained silent, Larsa addressed it during the same podcast. “If your husband feels, like, threatened by my relationship with you, then I don’t want to be that person. I just kind of felt, like, do what’s best for your family, you know? Like, I love you. You and I are best friends. We’ve been through everything together,” she said.

via Getty Larsa Pippen and Kim Kardashian | Eric McCandless via Getty Images

Larsa further claimed that West was uncomfortable with their friendship. Again in 2021, the RHOM actress claimed that both she and Kim were on good terms. “Honestly, Kim and I are in a good place. I love her. I wish nothing but great things for them. I feel like they wish nothing but great things for me,” she told Entertainment Tonight.

But are they? Just recently, another close friend of the Kardashians, La La Anthony was asked about the RHOM star.

What did La La Anthony reveal about the relationship between Pippen and Kardashian?

La La Anthony and Kim Kardashian share a solid bond. They’ve always had each other’s backs through both good and bad times. Kardashian and her daughter have even shown up to support Kiyan’s basketball games. Anthony is one of Kim’s closest friends. This is perhaps why she was asked about Larsa and Kim.

Recently, she made an appearance on Watch What Happens Live with host Andy Cohen. Cohen surprised her by asking if she is still in contact with Pippen. In response, Anthony said she met Larsa about a year ago. She added that she doesn’t go to Miami often, which is why the two don’t see each other much.

“I haven’t seen her in a while. Probably in, I don’t know, a year maybe. I don’t see her. I don’t go to Miami a lot. She’s mostly in Miami, and I don’t go there a lot,” Anthony said. The host then quickly asked Anthony about the status of Kardashian and Larsa’s friendship. “I don’t see her. Andy, you’re kind of messy! The way that you ask questions!” the mother of one responded.

Just a few weeks ago, Larsa appeared on The Jason Lee Show. While speaking about DJ Vlad, the host mentioned that he had to give up the Kardashians for her. “I gave up all the Kardashians for you. I got to give up DJ Vlad too,” he asked. The mother of four didn’t object and even encouraged him to “Throw him in the mix, too.”

While both parties, Pippen and Kardashian have remained quiet about what exactly happened, the drama doesn’t seem to be over!