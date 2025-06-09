Cut From the Warriors, Penny Hardaway Fueled Memphis Tigers Star’s New Push for NBA Return

“I definitely want to coach in the NBA,” Penny Hardaway said on The Draymond Green Show — and if you know Penny, you know he doesn’t just talk it, he walks it. While still leading the Memphis Tigers, he’s laying his blueprint for what it takes to reach the league, not just for himself, but for his players. One of them, Kendric Davis, is following that exact path, doing his part overseas to get in the NBA conversation.

Let’s be clear: the Sydney Kings didn’t just sign a good guard — they grabbed the NBL25 MVP runner-up. Davis averaged 25.6 points, 7.8 assists, 4.1 rebounds, and shot 48% from the field last season. Davis’s consistency and ability to perform in clutch moments made him a constant threat, with a string of 30-plus point games and double-digit assist efforts. Let that sink in. That’s elite production, and now he’s part of what might be the toughest backcourt in the league. The message? You don’t have to be in the NBA to be on your way there. But for Davis, the Kings might just be the launchpad to the NBA.

When Kendric Davis talks about his next chapter in Sydney, there’s no hesitation—just raw belief. And it all traces back to one conversation with a man who’s been in his corner from the jump: Penny Hardaway. “Me and Penny had a talk,” Davis told the NBL, “and Penny was like, ‘man, the NBL is going to get you to the NBA if you do your part.’” And just like that, the path became clear. Davis didn’t just buy into a league—he bought into the whole vision. “So I believe in it. I believe in Sydney. I believe in Coach Goorj. I believe in GM Chris Pongrass. I believe in the NBL, Larry, Sydney. I believe in my teammates.”

When Davis signed with the Sydney Kings, it wasn’t just about switching teams—it was about chasing a dream. Davis showed out in the G League with Santa Cruz—18 points, 7.8 assists, 4.3 boards, and a spot on the 2024 All-Rookie Team. But even with all that, Golden State didn’t come calling. Later, lighting up the NBL with Adelaide last season, Davis knew he needed more than just stats to make the NBA. He needed structure, mentorship, and a platform. “At my age, I’ve been able to achieve some incredible things, and I just felt I needed that platform that Sydney can provide, to give me the best chance of reaching the NBA, which is my ultimate goal,” Davis said. The moment the Kings signed Matthew Dellavedova, everything clicked. “Delly wanted to play with me and I wanted to play with Delly,” he said, adding that both of them, along with coach Brian Goorjian and CEO Chris Pongrass, saw the fit from day one.

And this version of Davis? It’s not going to look like Adelaide’s. In fact, that’s the point. “You’ll just see more versatility in my game; it won’t just be me having to create, create, create,” he explained. With Delly in the backcourt, Davis knows he won’t carry the same ball-handling burden—something he admits Adelaide lacked. He’s ready to operate off-ball, run off pin-downs, and become even more lethal as a scorer. “Delly sent me clips of him playing with Kyrie and Jordan Clarkson… he told me, ‘this could be you.’” That pitch wasn’t just about basketball—it was about growth.

For Davis, the Kings offer more than a jersey—they offer a springboard, backed by an NBA-caliber infrastructure that’s already helped send seven players to the league. And now, it’s his turn.

Penny Hardaway is like a ‘dad’ to Davis.

Kendric Davis’s single season at Memphis in 2022-23 was a real highlight in his career, and a clear reflection of what playing under Penny Hardaway can do for a player. Davis put up solid numbers with the Tigers, averaging 21.9 points, 5.4 assists, and 3.7 rebounds over 34 games, all as a senior. That scoring jump from his previous years was notable—compare that to his junior year at SMU (2020-21), where he averaged 19.0 points and 7.6 assists, and it’s clear he was both shouldering more offensive responsibility and adapting to a new system quickly. “It’s grown me a lot,” Davis said of his time in Memphis. “I was spoiled. I started at SMU, where me and coach were best friends… my high school coach is like my father. Memphis, me and Penny [Hardaway] are super tight, like a dad.”

What stands out is how his assist numbers dipped a little—from 7.6 assists per game at SMU as a junior to 5.4 at Memphis—reflecting maybe a different style or role with the Tigers. But his scoring efficiency stayed solid, shooting 41.4% from the field and nearly 35% from three-point range (Sports Reference), showing he could still get buckets consistently in Penny’s system. Compared to his earlier days at SMU, where his FG% was often in the mid-40s, the Memphis season shows a slight dip in efficiency, but the bigger role and more points overall speak to a player growing into a primary scorer. Before SMU, at TCU as a freshman, Davis averaged just 6.3 points and had far fewer minutes, so the steady progression over the years is clear.

Now, how about Penny Hardaway as a coach? Since taking over Memphis in 2018, Penny’s had his ups and downs, but he’s clearly brought a lot of energy and respect to the program. By the time Davis arrived for the 2022-23 season, Penny had coached the Tigers through multiple NCAA Tournament appearances- three NCAA trips in five years, a No. 5 seed in 2025, and finally snagging AAC Coach of the Year.

Kendric Davis took a leap with Penny Hardaway at Memphis, trusting the process and sharpening his game. Now, he’s betting big again—this time on Sydney, using the NBL as his runway, for his flight to the NBA.