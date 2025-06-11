DeMarcus Cousins Showed Restraint in Fiery Puerto Rico Altercation, Claims Ex Warriors Star

Trash talking and boos are not uncommon in the NBA. But there have been several instances where players didn’t take heckling from fans lightly. In the current era, Luka Dončić once asked security to eject a heckling fan, which drew both praise and criticism. However, there have been moments when both players and fans lost their cool, resulting in some of the ugliest altercations in basketball history. One such incident recently involved DeMarcus Cousins, and a former NBA player has an intriguing take on it.

After a celebrated run in the NBA, Boogie took his talent overseas. In 2023, he joined the Guaynabo Mets and went on to play in Puerto Rico, Taiwan, and briefly in Mongolia. When asked about a potential NBA return, he stated that he was done trying to make a comeback. Earlier in April this year, it was announced that Boogie would return to the Guaynabo Mets. He led the team to a 107–90 win in his first game.

But drama began on June 10 when DeMarcus Cousins had an altercation with a fan sitting courtside and was later ejected. The incident quickly spread on social media. As he exited the arena, angry fans threw food and drinks at him. The situation escalated and drew widespread attention. What did former NBA player Gilbert Arenas have to say?

“Sometimes, you know, you got to entertain on the court or when you get kicked off off the court. Obviously, it looked like he wanted to really punch anybody. The dude in the front row, he could have slept(slapped) him easy work. You got to be careful over there in them countries, man. That’s how you get your legs cut off,” the former Golden State Warriors player said.

Speaking of his experience, Brandon Jennings also shared his opinion, “Fans can get a little out of control, but you’re in their country. So they’re going to do anything that they can do to try to get you out of your game or not be able to play.”

The verbal altercation, which included obscene hand gestures, could have quickly turned physical. However, Cousins’ teammates stepped in and prevented it from getting worse. Cousins is suspended for the remainder of the season.

He will also be fined $4,250 for the disqualifying foul, receiving a technical foul, and engaging in actions that incite violence or provoke others. Moreover, he is required to provide justification for why he should not face an additional $5,750 fine, considering the gravity of the incident.

Fortunately, Cousins’ teammates prevented the situation from escalating further. But the incident reminds us of another infamous incident, the Malice at the Palace.

What happened to Malice at the Palace?

No one could forget November 19, 2004, because of the brawl that took place at the Palace of Auburn Hills. The scuffle not only affected the players involved but also brought about significant changes in the NBA. It was an ugly fight that involved both the teams and the fans.

The tension began when Ben Wallace shoved Metta World Peace. Up until that point, the altercation was limited to the players, which is a common occurrence, especially given the rivalry between the Indiana Pacers and the Detroit Pistons.

However, things quickly escalated when Metta World Peace, who was lying on the scorer’s table, had a cup thrown at him by a fan. He immediately charged into the stands, and Stephen Jackson quickly followed. Soon, several other players got involved. The situation required the police to step in to break up the chaos.

As a result, five fans were banned for life from attending NBA games, and nine players were suspended. Jermaine O’Neal who was only protecting and defending him and his teammates was suspended. However, his punishment was reduced to just 15 games while MWP was suspended for the entire season.

The suspensions had a major impact on both teams, as several key players missed their time. In total, the suspensions added up to 141 games. Luckily, the situation with DeMarcus Cousins never rose to this.