Remembering “Hot Wife” Shaunie, Shaquille O’Neal Reveals 1 Marriage Rule They Followed Before Divorce

Last year, Shaquille O’Neal’s marriage to his ex-wife was once again a topic of debate. Married from 2002 to 2011, Shaunie Henderson detailed every trial and tribulation in her May 2025 memoir, Undefeated. From Shaq’s admitted infidelity to Shaunie’s admission that she was not ‘really in love,’ multiple factors led to their 2011 divorce. Both of them accepted their parts as the marriage failed, the Lakers legend even admitted to being a “serial cheater“. Recently, O’Neal shared more light on his other behavioral issues.

Speaking to his podcast guest, DJ Envy and his wife Gia Casey, Shaq explained why his failed relationship could help others. “But real life to me was coming in the house and hearing six different ‘Daddy, daddy, daddy, daddy’ and then one day gone! You’re in here by yourself.” After their divorce, Shaunie moved to Los Angeles with their four children, leaving the four‐time NBA champion alone in his Orlando mansion. On a September 2018 episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Shaquille O’Neal revealed he only used two rooms in his 76,000-square-foot mansion after his divorce.

“You don’t have your baby, and you don’t have your hot wife that you pursue. So it’s not that I’m an expert, it’s just that I try to tell stories to let people know.” Another story about his past relationship also arose because of Shaq’s stubborn behavior. “When I was married, my problem was I always wanted to be right, rather than just listening and saying ‘Okay,’ and forget about it. See, just because things look perfect sometimes doesn’t mean they’re going to be perfect.”

BURBANK, CA – JANUARY 13: Shaunie O'Neal and Shaquille O'Neal celebrate Shareef O'Neal's 18th birthday party at West Coast Customs on January 13, 2018 in Burbank, California.

To illustrate his need to be ‘right,’ Shaq jokingly debated the color of DJ Envy’s pants. “For example, I think those pants are red. You probably going to think they’re cherry red. Nothing to argue about, okay. So my problem was I was always right, but then once I got older and started listening.” His refusal to listen, combined with repeated infidelities, eventually drove them apart.

Learning from past experience helped Shaunie Henderson to forgive Shaquille O’Neal

In another interview, Shaq also stated living alone without his children. He even said that moment “killed him” from inside. In her memoir, Undefeated: Changing the Rules and Winning on My Own Terms, she spoke about being with somebody and not fearing her partner stepping out. “I don’t want that burden for the rest of my life.”

Cheating wasn’t new to Shaunie; her parents endured similar struggles, so infidelity had always felt ‘normal’ to her. In fact, her mother once stated, “They’re men. They’re going to mess up all the time. Get over it and move on.” Although her parents stayed married, Shaunie saw her mother’s unhappiness and knew she didn’t want the same fate. Shaquille O’Neal later elaborated that those infidelities weren’t driven by passion: “It wasn’t about love or attraction—it was about seeing if I could get away with it.”

Since those decisions were an “ego boost”, and the fact that the former couple could have an amicable and civil conversation helped them to reach a stage where they now co-parent their kids. Shaunie even admitted to forgiving O’Neal. “That’s why I eventually forgave Shaquille for the things he did wrong in our marriage.”