Slight Relief for Angel Reese as Shaquille O’Neal Targets WNBA Rivals Amid Strong Backlash

Angel Reese is no stranger to the spotlight. But lately, she has received both criticism and praise. As the WNBA season kicks off, she is once again under the microscope, now more than ever. From her brewing rivalry with Fever star Caitlin Clark to every layup she misses, critics are scrutinizing her game. However, a powerful message from Shaquille O’Neal just might offer her some respite.

The two aren’t blood-related, but Reese calls Big Aristotle her uncle. During LSU’s 2023 NCAA championship, Reese drew heat for a taunting gesture toward Caitlin Clark. Barstool Sports’s Dave Portnoy and ESPN’s Keith Olbermann were among the harshest critics, prompting O’Neal to rally to Reese’s defense. “Yeah, my uncle Shaq don’t play ’bout me. Period,” Reese wrote. True to form, Uncle Shaq has once again taken a stand for the Chicago Sky star.

Reese is a newly signed Reebok athlete, another reason why she and the President of Reebok Basketball, Shaquille O’Neal, share a close bond. In a conversation with SI host Claudette Montana, O’Neal was asked about how the WNBA star often gets misunderstood. The Lakers legend was quick to defend her again. He praised her athletic skills and efforts to elevate her game. He cautioned that noise will always exist, but Reese must zero in on her performance.

“I tell her all the time don’t ever worry about that and she reminds me of myself or AI she’s as good,” he said. While doing so, he also took a shot at those who have been criticizing the Sky star. “Even better than some of the people that y’all are kissing up to. But y’all don’t know it, but she knows it. And in order to be great, you have to know you’re great. She just needs to continue to… play her game, better her game, and don’t worry about the nonsense. I tell her all the time: ‘Don’t be looking at those comments,” Shaquille O’Neal added.

Chicago Sky forward Angel Reese (5) reacts during the first half agaisnt the New York Liberty at Wintrust Arena.

Recently, Reese’s playing style and offensive game have been heavily criticized online. Critics mock how often she misses shots only to snatch her own rebound, deriding them as ‘me-bounds.’ Fans have also picked apart her poor shooting in the paint. Recently, the Chicago Sky star drew ire for her reaction to a flagrant foul in a game against the Fever.

Why was Reese criticised for the incident involving Clark’s flagrant foul?

The tension between Angel Reese and Caitlin Clark, which first ignited during the 2023 NCAA championship, flared again on May 18, 2025, during their Chicago Sky vs. Indiana Fever rematch. During their first face-off, a heated moment between the two captured everyone’s attention.

In the third quarter of the game, Clark went for the ball and appeared to slap Reese’s arm during the way. Reese fell to the ground, then stood up and attempted to confront Clark before her teammates intervened. Clark was given a Flagrant 1 foul, while Aliyah Boston and Reese each received a technical foul. The Fever took a 93-58 win.

As Clark sank the ensuing free throws, cameras caught Reese stumbling backward, dazed and visibly upset. While Clark, in the postgame locker room, downplayed the incident as “part of a physical game”, many fans perceived Reese’s reaction—staggering to her feet and gesturing toward Clark—as overly theatrical.

“I don’t think people realize it’s not personal…Me and Caitlin Clark don’t hate each other. I want everybody to understand that. It’s just a super-competitive game,” Reese once said. Some critics have not only targeted Reese but also her defenders. However, that may no longer be the case, as the Los Angeles Lakers legend has now taken a stand in her support.