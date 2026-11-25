In the summer of 1994, Horace Grant stood at a career-defining crossroads. Fresh off helping a Michael Jordan-less Chicago Bulls squad shock the league with 55 wins, the three-time champion felt undervalued by the front office and walked away in free agency, ultimately missing out on the franchise’s iconic second three-peat. More than three decades later, that controversial exit came roaring back to the surface when a key pillar of that second Chicago dynasty playfully called him out for choosing a payday over more rings.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

When Grant left the Chicago Bulls to join the Orlando Magic, he said it was all a “business decision” in an interview with HoopsHype. However, at the same time, he mentioned that it was one of the toughest decisions of his life, given the culture, teammates, fans, and friends he’d found with the Bulls.

ADVERTISEMENT

Grant recently sat down with yet another former Bulls legend, Toni Kukoc, on his show Legends in Session. And as expected, old stories came back up in no time. Grant asked Kukoc about how he meshed with other players like Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen, explaining that he was gone by the time Kukoc joined the team, so he wouldn’t know.

“Yeah, you decided for some reason to chase green instead of championships,” Kukoc joked.

ADVERTISEMENT

Horace Grant couldn’t help but laugh at the legend’s remarks, explaining that the only green he could think of was being on a “golf course.”

Fan Pulse SHOULD LEBRON SPEAK OUT AFTER WHAT HAPPENED TO HIS FAMILY? Yes. His family's safety comes before everything. No. Let the legal process handle it. He should address fans, but keep details private. AOJDAN7 fans are discussing this See results arrow_forward

The two joked around about their time with the Bulls, and the minor detail basically got brushed over. But there was much more to Grant’s departure than just that.

ADVERTISEMENT

Grant was a part of the Bulls dynasty when the team won the first three-peat. After Jordan’s exit, he and his best friend Scottie Pippen became the centerpieces, helping the team win 55 games. However, Grant felt undervalued with the Bulls, both on the court and financially.

The Orlando Magic offered him a $22.3 million contract. Grant said that if the Bulls were able to match the offer, he’d stay. Unfortunately, things went south with Chicago soon after.

ADVERTISEMENT

Jerry Reinsdorf, the Bulls’ chairman, accused Grant of going back on a handshake agreement that would have tied the legend to the team for five years at $20 million.

However, Scottie Pippen completely understood Horace Grant’s position.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I sat down with Scottie, and I said, ‘Listen, I’ve got to look out for myself and my family.’ And he understood,” Grant told fans in a Reddit AMA session. “We embraced, we talked a little bit more, and I wished him well, and he wished me well. It was tough.”

With the Orlando Magic, Horace Grant found a younger roster that included Shaquille O’Neal and Penny Hardaway. In 1995, he helped the team reach the NBA Finals. In fact, in the same year, the Magic eliminated Jordan’s Bulls in the Eastern Conference semifinal.

ADVERTISEMENT

Without Horace Grant, the Bulls had to readjust. Jordan returned in 1995, and the Bulls acquired Dennis Rodman, their next superstar. Rodman and Jordan together helped the dynasty win three more back-to-back NBA championships. Toni Kukoc was also a big part of the Bulls’ second three-peat.

Grant later admitted that he felt a bit regretful about not being with the Bulls in their second threepeat. He even went as far as to admit that he would have taken a pay cut if he knew that the Bulls would win three championships again.

Looking back, Grant’s 1994 exit remains one of the ultimate ‘what-ifs’ of Chicago’s championship run, a reminder that even inside an unstoppable dynasty, business decisions carry a permanent price. While Kukoc can afford to laugh about chasing green over rings, Grant’s own admissions make it clear that trading a shot at six titles for financial respect is a trade-off that still lingers decades later.