“I Hope This Gift Helps”: Michael Jordan Makes $10M Donation in Honor of His Mother for A Crucial Cause

Tar Heel and NBA legend Michael Jordan has made a transformative contribution to his alma mater to cement not his own, but his mother’s legacy. The 6x NBA champion and University of North Carolina alum made a $10 million donation to the UNC School of Social Work, marking the largest single gift in the school’s history. Given in honor of his mother, Deloris Jordan, a lifelong advocate, the historic commitment aims to bolster financial support for aspiring social workers while expanding the university’s research footprint both locally and globally.

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In a statement regarding the donation, Michael Jordan expressed the deep familial significance behind the monumental contribution and his mother’s lifelong dedication to community advocacy.

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“My mother has always believed in the power of helping children, families and communities, and she has spent her life putting that belief into action,” Jordan said in an official statement. “Honoring her through this gift to the UNC School of Social Work is truly meaningful to my family and to me.”

Reaffirming his enduring ties to Chapel Hill, the Chicago Bulls icon emphasized the essential role that front-line community workers play across the state.

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“North Carolina will always be home, and I’m proud to support the social workers who are on the ground each and every day helping people navigate challenges, find opportunities and build stronger communities,” Jordan continued. “I hope this gift helps make it possible for more students to pursue this important work.”

Reacting to the gift, UNC Chancellor Lee Roberts highlighted the long-term impact Deloris Jordan’s legacy will have on future generations. “We could not be more grateful to Michael Jordan for this generous investment in Carolina and the people and communities we serve,” Roberts stated. “Deloris Jordan’s lifelong dedication to children and families is reflected in this investment, which will strengthen the School of Social Work’s ability to improve lives across North Carolina and beyond.”

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Deloris Jordan, who attended the formal announcement ceremony on campus, expressed her immense gratitude to her son and UNC for the endowment.



“I am honored that this investment will support the next generation of social workers and the important work they do,” said Deloris P. Jordan. “It is especially meaningful to know that this gift will strengthen the education and opportunities available to those preparing to serve others.”

This donation doesn’t just mark a continuation of MJ’s Tar Heel legacy. It celebrates Deloris Jordan’s impact beyond being the mother of His Airness.

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Michael Jordan is continuing mother’s legacy at UNC

Michael Jordan himself is immortalized in UNC history for that game-winning shot over Patrick Ewing’s Georgetown in the 1982 NCAA championship. But this contribution ensures his mark goes beyond athletics.

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UNC will officially rename its research hub, Global Social Development Innovations Center, as the Deloris P. Jordan Global Social Development Innovations Center.



The center operates under the umbrella of the Jordan Institute for Families (JIF), which Jordan and his family founded in 1996 to address maternal and mental health and family support systems.

The expanded center will fund student internships across 25 global sites, including the Kenya Women and Children’s Wellness Centre founded by Deloris Jordan in 2010.

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Jordan’s record-setting contribution will directly establish a scholarship program. Ten Master of Social Work students will be named the inaugural Jordan Family Scholars and receive $12,500 scholarships.

This philanthropic milestone builds upon Jordan’s deep, decades-long history with the university. After entering the NBA in 1984, Jordan maintained close ties with Chapel Hill, eventually completing his Bachelor of Arts degree in geography in 1986.

Deloris Jordan, who serves on the board of the Jordan Institute for Families at the University of North Carolina School of Social Work, is a noted philanthropist. She has supported free clinics across North Carolina.

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Beyond his financial contributions, Jordan remains an active advisor and cornerstone of Carolina culture. The university partnered with Jordan Brand for its athletic apparel over a decade ago, transforming the Tar Heels into a flagship collegiate brand.

Athletic director Steve Newmark has maintained a connection with MJ. “We’re appreciative and proud of that connection, obviously.”

Jordan’s $10 million commitment arrives at a critical juncture as the UNC School of Social Work prepares to launch its first undergraduate degree program in the fall of 2027. By honoring his mother’s legacy, the basketball icon ensures that future Tar Heels will have the resources necessary to uplift vulnerable families and transform communities for generations to come.