Kobe Bryant’s 51-Point Rival Offloads $14 Million Asset as Son Makes Elite Move towards NBA Future

Antawn Jamison has always carried an edge of quiet excellence, be it was pouring buckets during his two-decade-long NBA career or mentoring the next generation, he never needed the spotlight to make his presence felt. His legacy of 20,042 points, two All-Star appearances, and one unforgettable duel with the one and only Kobe Bryant rests on substance rather than flash. Now, in retirement, long after his playing days, Jamison is making headlines again, not for what he’s done on the court but for what he’s stepping away from to focus on the cash flow of his assets.

The former NBA Sixth Man of the Year recently decided to have some liquidity, as he recently listed his palatial estate in Waxhaw, North Carolina, for a staggering amount. This 15,000+ square-foot residence is heritage architecture, not only luxury. A wine cellar, gym, theatre, pool, private pond, and 8-car garage fill out a property that seems like a testament to a career of grit, grace, and game. The asking price stands at a hopping $14 million. The real estate move isn’t just a flex of post-career wealth for Jamison, but it stands as a signal of a shift in focus.

While Antawn offloads the asset built from his professional success, his son, AJ Jamison, is taking deliberate steps to carve out his own identity on the court. AJ, a senior at Myers Park High School, has lived in the long shadow of his father’s All-Star career, but is now making headlines for something more than his last name. As a standout on one of North Carolina’s top high school programs, he is building a resume that could lead him to his father’s alma mater, the University of North Carolina. But the stress has not been light at all.

“My freshman year,… I wasn’t where I thought I should be, and I was comparing myself to my peers. All my peers had Division-I offers, or they had Division-I looks. Although (Dad) never put pressure on me, I put pressure on myself. I felt like if I didn’t have a certain status, I had failed because I didn’t get to where he got to.” AJ once stated that he was not receiving as many D1 offers as his peers. AJ’s road has been filled with internal conflict, social media criticism, and self-doubt, unlike his father, who stepped into the league with ease after dominating at UNC.

“He’s had to deal with that,” Antawn said candidly, speaking about the quiet burden his son has carried. AJ’s path has included counselling, a school transfer, and leadership development both on and off the court, thereby forming a story that is as much about resilience as it is about basketball. That same spirit of determination runs in the family. Years earlier, Antawn Jamison made headlines with a historic overtime duel against Kobe Bryant in 2000—a game where both stars lit up the scoreboard.

From the night against Kobe Bryant to a proud dad

“The only thing I remember is that we won that game,” Jamison said about his feud with Kobe Bryant. For Antawn Jamison, the day is attached to him for one reason, even if people recall it after over two decades. On December 6, 2000, he and Kobe traded haymakers in one of the league’s most explosive scoring battles that the sport has ever witnessed. Among the few times someone matched and maybe surpassed the Mamba, Jamison’s 51-point night on 72.4% shooting stood out.

“For me, it was definitely one of the highlights of my career. I think the previous game I had 51 points, and to come back and do it in back-to-back fashion was unbelievable. To do it against Kobe Bryant, it went down in the history books.” That same competitive drive has now been morphed into mentorship. As a father, Jamison is intentional in guiding AJ, not toward becoming a carbon copy of him, but helping him to find his voice in the sport.

It doesn’t matter whether he repeats the history that his father once did. “I’m more proud of him being a student than anything,” he stated, stressing AJ’s desire to pursue business and real estate, fields his father has aggressively investigated in retirement. Though AJ hasn’t secured a D1 offer yet, the trajectory is still promising. Given the fact that he has improved across key metrics at Myers Park, embracing leadership responsibilities, the son of a former NBA star, has emerged as a respected presence in the locker room.

via Getty Lakers from left, Antawn Jamison, Kobe Bryant, Dwight Howard and Metta World Peace gather at the Staples Center Friday. (Photo by Wally Skalij/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

According to reports, his current coach, Andrew Glover, calls him a “phenomenal leader”, which underscores that AJ’s impact goes beyond points, and that mirrors the evolution of a young man growing into a complete version of himself under the guidance of his father. As one Jamison closes a chapter of offloading a 14 million dollar emblem of NBA success, the younger one is still being ridden. But if legacy is built not just on what you do, but what you inspire, then both father and son are already winning.