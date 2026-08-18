“A Smear Job”: Stephen A. Smith Calls Out Forces Behind His “Thumbs Down” Award From National Association of Black Journalists

ESPN analyst Stephen A. Smith, a 33-year journalism veteran, is now trading barbs with the very organization that once celebrated him. His latest target is the National Association of Black Journalists.

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Smith is accusing the National Association of Black Journalists (NABJ) of orchestrating a smear campaign after the group gave him its “Thumbs Down” award at its Atlanta convention. And he did not hold back when addressing the backlash on his Straight Shooter podcast.

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“This is not objectivity. This was a smear job, but it won’t stop me. I don’t want enemies, but I’m not here to be liked. I’m here to call things as I see them, which I’ve earned the right to do over a journalism career that now spans 33 years.”

The award cited a pattern of disparaging commentary toward prominent Black women, though NABJ did not name a specific incident. That vagueness fueled Smith’s pushback, as he argued the criticism was politically motivated rather than journalistic.

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“People behind the scenes in a political stratosphere, in my opinion, influenced your decision to do what you did. If these so-called disparaging things I did were true and I was saying it about black female conservatives, you wouldn’t have said a word, which means it’s not my credibility that’s in question. It’s yours.”

NABJ President Errin Haines pointed to specific examples, including Smith’s comments about Vice President Kamala Harris, Representative Jasmine Crockett, and his public dispute with journalist Joy‑Ann Reid.

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Smith reacted almost immediately on X, warning he would not stay quiet.

“The @NABJ wants to call folks out, fine! You had your turn, now mine is coming. Let’s see who REALLY deserves a Thumbs Down award when it comes to the Black Community, after I say my peace.”

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The video has garnered nearly 600,000 views, indicating that the controversy has spread beyond the sphere of media to the larger debate surrounding the public image of Smith.

Criticism Beyond NABJ

Smith has long faced criticism from within the NBA community. Etan Thomas, a former NBA player, wrote in The Guardian that Smith criticized Black athletes such as LeBron James and Kyrie Irving more than their white peers.

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Draymond Green, a Golden State Warriors forward, has also questioned Smith’s credibility, noting his reliance on unnamed sources while still calling himself a journalist.

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These conflicts add context to NABJ’s award, showing Smith’s work has been challenged from multiple directions.

Haines emphasized that the award was never intended to put an end to their relations. She said the door remains open for discussion and hopes Smith reconsiders how he wields his influence.

Smith, however, has signaled he will continue responding publicly rather than privately, ensuring the debate remains active in the weeks ahead.