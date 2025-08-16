Accused of Snitching on Kobe Bryant, Ex-Clippers Star Addresses Controversial Claim

The unfortunate passing of Kobe Bryant is still fresh and still hurts. Through this pain, Vanessa Bryant has made sure to continue upholding her late husband’s legacy. From arranging camps for underprivileged kids to building and last year unveiling statues to honor Kobe. The first one was the finger-pointing high skyward pose after his famous career-high 81-point game, in January last year. Then the second, where Kobe embraces Gianna while they sit on a bench, wrapped in angel wings. But weeks before the unveiling of the second statue, a former NBA star’s comments on the Lakers legend took the media by storm.

It was Sebastian Telfair who stated, “Kobe had them chicks, though.” This was not a basketball story, but the 10-year NBA veteran defined the character of Kobe Bryant. His next statement was about the 5x NBA champion’s wife. “Vanessa ain’t watching this.” It was not just fans who got agitated by such statements from the ex-Clippers star. Even other former NBA stars came to Black Mamba’s defense. A year after the drama, Telfair is back on DJ Vlad’s channel, but this time to apologize.

“I get like five DMs a day about that. Like, ‘yo man, f you. How you snitch on Kobe?’ Like, no, I wasn’t snitching on Kobe.” In his defense, the former journeyman opened up about the backlash he received. He explained he intended to humanize the late Lakers legend rather than disrespect him. “I was making Kobe a human being to us. You understand what I’m saying? A human being. He’s not all 24 hours. He was just, you know, working on his f—– free throws. So, I’m making a human being.”

The 40-year-old continued apologizing many times during his interview. “Kobe was a dope individual. You know what I’m saying? So, a lot of people loved him. That’s basically what I was saying to clean that up. You know what I’m saying? So, I don’t want no Kobe hate. I love Kobe. I’m sorry, Kobe. Kobe. I’m sorry”. This interview was days before Telfair had to serve a prison sentence. During which he also buried the tatchet with another former NBA star

Sebastian Telfair faced backlash over Kobe Bryant’s comments

Bringing up such personal matters about Kobe Bryant is particularly inappropriate given that his family is still in the process of honoring his memory. That’s why as Telfair claims, fans still send him messages over his last year’s comments. In fact, it was not just fans. Former NBA champion, who had his fair share of battles with the Lakers legend, came out all guns blazing, torching Sebastian.

“Hey, man to all the athletes that might go through hard times that their career don’t go the way they want to go. Just don’t be Sebastian Telfair, dog. Okay? Don’t be him.” This was Stephen Jackson, who used his social media for his unfiltered rant. “Like what, what, what are you gaining from that? What type of attention do you think you gained it from that, bro? Like that’s the weakest s— in the world to even mention the dead about what’s like, that’s crazy, bro.” In his statement, Jackson urged athletes that seeking attention by spreading baseless claims was not the right means to live. And now, a year later, Telfair made sure to apologize to Jackson as well.

“But I’m sorry on the other side. And Stephen Jackson. Shout out to Stephen Jackson. That’s the big bro. That’s the big bro. No, family fight sometime, and s— you know what I’m saying? I know he hot at me. I was hot at him. We went back and forth, but that’s regular shit, man. We’ll chop it up when I see him.” The 40-year-old is serving 6 months of time, behind the bars. He took the opportunity to apologize to those he had hurt with his comments.