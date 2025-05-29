Accusing Adam Silver’s NBA for Mistreatment, Ex-Warriors Star Rejects Hall of Fame Honor

Is Stephen Jackson misunderstood? The 1996 McDonald’s All-American was one of the most versatile and impactful players in the NBA. Much later, he brought the same talent to Big 3. While his playing career for the 3-on-3 basketball league was remarkable, it was as a coach that he truly excelled. Jackson won back-to-back championship titles with Trilogy. However, when it came to the best honor in the basketball world, Jackson dismissed it, recalling past mistreatments.

The former NBA player’s best season was in 2003 with the Atlanta Hawks. He averaged 18.1 points and 4.6 rebounds across 80 total games, which included 78 starts. Following that season, he was traded to the Indiana Pacers. His last stint in the NBA was with the Los Angeles Clippers. Soon after his retirement, the NBA champ stepped into the broadcasting world and made it big, co-hosting All The Smoke Podcast with Matt Barnes.

During his latest appearance for the Dan Patrick Show, the former NBA player touched upon various stories of his career, including his time with both legendary coach Greg Popovich and now Pacers coach Rick Carlisle. Jackson was also asked about whether he should be inducted into the Hall of Fame for his contributions.

In response, Jackson was quick to refuse. As the host lauded his honesty, Jackson added that he is already in the Real Brother Hall of Fame class of the NBA brotherhood. “I’ve had a better career and I’ve done better things in my life than some of the people in the Hall of Fame as far as basketball-wise,” he said.

As the host urged Jackson to share more about this special Hall of Fame, the former NBA player detailed that this class is full of those NBA players who have been “misunderstood” by the league, despite being great players. Jackson shared that he would have made All-Star if he didn’t get in any trouble.

via Getty LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – AUGUST 21: Head coach Stephen Jackson of Trilogy reacts against Killer 3’s in Week Eight at the Orleans Arena on August 21, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by David Becker/Getty Images for BIG3)

He might have hinted at the NBA taking stricter action or enforcing tougher rules to deal with seemingly unacceptable conduct by players. Jackson in particular had it tough during this time. One of the instances was in 2010 when he voiced his frustration.

Why did Stephen Jackson feel the punishment was unfair?

Adam Silver accepted the NBA commissioner role back in 2014. But Jackson may have hinted at the incident from 2010. That year, he was fined an eye-watering $50,000 after a verbal altercation with a referee. Earlier in the third quarter, he had received a technical foul from referee Steve Javie.

The fine was issued following the Detroit Pistons having secured a 97–90 win over the team. However, Jackson stated that the punishment was unfair. “If you all saw what happened, $50,000, that’s a lot of money. But welcome to the life of Stephen Jackson,” the former Charlotte Bobcats player said as he urged for an appeal.

NBA spokesman Tim Frank claimed that Jackson made certain “inappropriate comments towards the game officials” after the game. However, the former Golden State Warriors player also claimed that the officials were “reading his lips.” Charlotte coach Larry Brown supported Jackson’s claim.

At the time, Jackson struggled to adapt to the new rules. He got 2 technical fouls in 6 games. However, he has since moved beyond those challenges, takes massive pride in his legendary career, and continues to achieve new feats as All The Smoke host!