Ace Bailey Suspected of Using Charles Barkley’s Tactics After Cancelling 76ers Workout

“(The 76ers) are like 70 percent of the franchises in sports. They’re just trying to make money; they’re not trying to win. They just want a mediocre ballclub. I couldn’t have stayed there. I wouldn’t have.” Charles Barkley once vented his frustration and even accused the Philly organization of ruining his career. But even before donning their jersey, the NBA icon had doubts over his move. And the 76ers find themselves in a similar situation once again, as Ace Bailey makes his decision known.

In two days time, the NBA draft class of 2025 will be official. Cooper Flagg is all set to be the number 1 player and is set to begin his journey in Dallas. But one other prospect is making the headlines, but not for the right reasons. Bailey had a drama-filled few days after reports surfaced that he refused to work out for any team ahead of the draft. This situation hurts the 76ers, who had the 3rd pick and were in the running for a long time in drafting the Rutgers guard/forward.

Speaking about the situation, former NBA star Joe Johnson shared his two cents on why the team should not pass up the 18-year-old. “In the pros, that’s what you’re looking for. You’re looking for guys who can make tough shots. He’s going to be a great pro man regardless of where he go, but if Philly pass up on him at the at the three spot, they going to probably regret that.” Shannon Sharpe, the host of the show, couldn’t miss talking about a similar incident with the 76ers related to Sir Charles.

“Charles Barkley said they wanted him at like 280. Charles said, ‘Bad Philly, go check me and they ain’t got no money about paying me 50,000.’ He said, ‘Man, I ain’t leave Auburn for 50,000.’ He said ‘Man, I went to Sizzler had be like three had two baked potatoes all that bread i waited at 299 and we still go draft your fat a–.'” The situation is correctly explained as the Philly team had financial issues, plus the team owner had issues with Chuckster being overweight. Let’s understand from Barkley to understand the full picture.

As per the TNT analyst, he was about 300 lbs in college, and the 76ers wanted him to cut it to 285. Additionally, the team was over the salary cap and could only give him a one-year contract worth $75,000. Because of the low financial offer, the Round Mound of Rebound made up his mind to tank his chances with Philly. He went on an eating spree. “I went to Denny’s for two straight days, got two or three Grand Slams. We went to the best steakhouse in Texas. I fly into Philly, man, I’m like 299.” But this was not the only time when the 76ers and Chuck had issues over draft decisions.

Charles Barkley accused the 76ers of making multiple draft decisions that ruined his career

The 62-year-old’s partnership on air with Shaquille O’Neal is what people really enjoy. From disagreeing with each other’s opinions to pulling pranks, there is no way of finding out how the situation plays off. But what if they played together for an NBA team? Yes, that was a possibility. “I told them to go out and get me Shaq, and they got me Charles Shackelford. I’m like, are you kidding me? You can’t trade, bro,” Barkley said on The Mike Missanelli Show.

This was not the only time when the 76ers selected another player, which led to Charles Barkley’s dissatisfaction. This draft decision was even before the team passed on Shaq. People are great. They’ve always treated me great. They realized the Sixers were a crap organization that screwed up my career not drafting Brad Daugherty.” With the No. 1 overall pick in the 1986 draft at their disposal, they had the chance to get a talented 7-foot center in Brad Daugherty, who had averaged 20.2 points and 9.0 rebounds per game in his senior year for North Carolina.

However, the Sixers took a massive gamble. Instead of acquiring Daugherty, they traded their pick to acquire Roy Hinson. This led to Barkley losing interest, and that’s why he still has bitter feelings toward the 76ers. Another reason why he justified being overweight, that Harold Katz, the 76ers’ owner at the time, realized the potential of Chuckster and selected him based on that. It will be interesting to see if Bailey, too, gets that treatment because even Joe Johnson believes passing on the 18-year-old would be a huge mistake.