Ace Bailey’s “Inflamed Ego” Called Out as 7x NBA Champ Drops Harsh Reality Check On NBA Hopefuls

There’s a fine line between confidence and delusion in professional sports, and it’s one that’s often blurred in the transition from college to the NBA. For a league built on opportunity and hype, the pressure to be the best or just stand out has pushed some top-tier prospects into uncharted territory. Ace Bailey is one of those names who is already hitting headlines before ever touching the NBA floor, even taking notice from the legend. But for all the bad reasons.

Standing at 6’10”, the 18-year-old has been hailed for his upside. A gifted player who is versatile with his position on the court. Bailey dazzled scouts with his performance at Rutgers, averaging 17.6 points and 7.2 rebounds per game. But slowly, the talk about him has evolved, as some people see alarming signs from his camp. The focus is no longer just on what he can do, but on what he refuses to.

The tension escalated when NBA legend Robert Horry, a 7-time champion and a respected postseason voice, launched a scathing critique of Bailey’s recent draft behavior. Speaking on his podcast Big Shot Bob, Horry didn’t hold back. “These young dudes… I don’t know where they’re getting this idea that they’re better than sliced bread and they’re coming in this league with these inflamed egos,” he said, citing Bailey’s refusal to conduct pre-draft workouts or interviews without payment. “They’ve never been taught maturity because they’ve been handed everything.”

Horry added, “Even now, let’s think about what Ace Bailey is doing now. He’s just canceling all workouts. Canceling all workouts. Yeah. And then even his representative said, oh, he cannot do interviews unless he’s getting paid for them.” The NBA legend recently brought attention to a concerning aspect of the league.

Bailey reportedly skipped an important workout with the Philadelphia 76ers, the team with the No.3 overall pick in the NBA Draft this year. ESPN asserts the Sixers planned a meal and private session only for Bailey’s team to cancel. Even more concerning to league insiders is that Bailey hasn’t met with a single NBA team outside the Draft Combine, making him the only U.S.-based prospect to skip such meetings entirely. Horry used that decision to highlight a growing pattern among young athletes. “The NBA is a copycat league,” he added. “Everyone’s chasing potential, not maturity.”

Draft-Day Mystery Grows as Ace Bailey Shuns NBA Meetings

Behind the closed doors, league executives are still weighing their options. Bailey’s camp has positioned him as a top-3 pick, expecting instant playing time wherever he lands. His refusal to engage in the standard pre-draft process, however, has led to questions about his readiness, not just physically, but mentally and professionally.

The Philadelphia 76ers, who own the pick widely projected to be used on Bailey, have not ruled him out. The Sixers’ president of basketball operations, Daryl Morey, previously signed Tyrese Maxey and Jared McCain without carrying out private trainings. But the mystery surrounding Bailey got him paired with criticism and Horry and others have created a divide. Is this strategy protecting the player’s brand, or is it rooted in something bigger?

via Imago Oct 3, 2024; Rosemont, IL, USA; Rutgers guard/forward Ace Bailey takes a question at the podium during the 2024 Big Ten Mens Basketball media day at Donald E. Stephens Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Melissa Tamez-Imagn Images

For now, Bailey’s future hangs in the balance. ESPN reports that teams outside the top 3 could sill move up the board, surprisingly. But skipping team dinners and media interviews has cast a shadow over what should’ve been a straightforward rise for one of college basketball’s top talents.

With just days before the NBA Draft kicks off at Barclays Center, Bailey’s silence may speak loud, but Horry wants the NBA to make changes in its system.