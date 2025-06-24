Adam Silver Is Worried About Putting NBA Players in Jeopardy but Won’t Stop Massive Project

“Basketball hasn’t been nearly as successful in Europe as the size of the market might suggest,” Adam Silver says about the untapped potential in Europe. With a TV deal worth $76 billion, the financial arm of the NBA makes it the biggest show. Meanwhile, Europe has a vibrant scene too, with electric crowds and emerging basketball superstars who have gone on to become NBA MVPs. Now, amid the swirling rumors, NBA Commissioner Adam Silver hasn’t held back on the league’s interest in expansion, but also admitted one concerning obstacle.

Of course, Silver expressed his awe at how popular the sport is in Europe. The 63-year-old former lawyer raved about the basketball culture on the continent. Recalling the Olympics in Paris last year, he spoke highly of the tight stadiums and fans’ dedication. He didn’t forget the extraordinary NBA MVPs Europe has produced. After Dirk Nowitzki, we saw Nikola Jokić and Giannis Antetokounmpo. However, the possible challenges didn’t go unnoticed in the commissioner’s eyes.

In his latest appearance on the Club 520 Podcast, Silver addressed the hurdles that could affect the players’ health and performance on the court. Commissioner Silver pointed out the time differences and distances that could take a physical toll on the players, such as fatigue or complications in coordinating schedules. After all, traveling miles to play and repeating the same routine back-to-back is not easy.

“I think part of the limitation is on players’ bodies; it’s not just the length of the flight, but when you’re jumping multiple time zones, its important guys get proper rest for being on the floor, it’s disruptive,” he explained. But Silver seems positive and determined about the expansion. He teased that a possible revival of Concorde, a supersonic airplane, might ease their concerns about distance and give the players the time they need before the game.

“There used to be supersonic jets that went back and forth from New York to Paris, you know, the Concorde. There’s some commercial airliners now who are talking about restoring supersonic jets, I mean,n I think that if the travel were faster, honestly, that would be a game changer,” he said on the Club 520 Podcast.

Another issue that the Commissioner has yet to address is the structure. Much like soccer, teams move up or down between divisions through promotion and relegation, while the NBA is a closed league where each team keeps its spot guaranteed. As Silver started with the economy, there were several financial troubles, too. While NBA teams are secured with TV deals and more, European teams rely on private ownership.

And well, there has been another factor that recently surfaced.

EuroLeague CEO Paulius Motiejunas changed tune on NBA expansion

Since assuming the CEO position in EuroLeague 2 years ago, Paulius Motiejunas has continued to work hard to uplift the league. The EuroLeague is one of the best and most popular leagues after the NBA. While speaking of the NBA’s interest, the CEO claimed it to be a “terrible” idea. He even added that it wouldn’t even work.

Motiejunas explained that it would end up “confus(ing)” the fans and cause troubles for business as well as for the players and “bad” for both the NBA and FIBA. However, while speaking at the ‘SportsPro Conference’ at London’s Kia Oval, the executive backtracked on his claims.

During his conversation on the NBA expansion, he explained that the one way it’s possible will be through collaboration and not competition. “The only way forward, I think, is if it’s together – if we sit down and figure out how to grow the basketball market. At the end, it has to be focused on the fan,” Motiejunas said.

However, he went on to add football fandom and culture that might pose a problem for the new league in the market. He further added, “With a strong partner in IMG and the core markets we already have, the only way forward is together.” With former NBA player Tony Parker acting as a bridge between the two sides, both parties are actively exploring a potential collaboration, but its timeline remains uncertain as of now. Well, what do you think? Would you travel to London or Paris to cheer on your favorite teams?