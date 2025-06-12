Adam Silver Shares Truth About Charles Barkley’s Job Months After Facing Harsh Accusations

Last year, nobody was safe from Charles Barkley’s rant as TNT’s future was uncertain. After he called his bosses at the Turner network “clowns”, even Adam Silver received the title of being “greedy.” Now, Inside the NBA has a new home at ESPN/ABC from next season. But what does the commissioner of the league think about the Emmy-winning studio show? Specifically, after constant criticism of Chuck’s analysis of over-criticism of players.

Before we talk about Silver’s comments, let’s look at Sir Charles’ accusations against the NBA commissioner. “Clearly, the NBA has wanted to break up with us from the beginning. I’m not sure TNT ever had a chance. It’s a sad day when owners and commissioners choose money over the fans. It just sucks,” wrote Barkley in a statement released on Bleacher Report’s X feed to 18.3 million followers. The TNT analyst felt the league was favoring ESPN/ABC, NBCU, and Amazon Prime Video in the new 11-year media rights deal worth $76 billion.

So when Adam Silver was on the Dan Patrick Show, he answered the question about Charles Barkley’s abilities as a broadcaster. The question from the host is relevant since recently, Chuck butchered Wolves star Nickeil Alexander-Walker’s name repeatedly. However, the commissioners came in support of the veteran broadcaster. “That may be a little extreme.” There is a reason why the 62-year-old is receiving support from Silver.

“I’m down there a fair amount at their studio in Atlanta. I mean he’s watching the games.” Silver quickly denied the notion that Barkley was not watching games. “It’s an entertainment show, and he’s entertaining, and fans seem to love it, you know, sometimes he’s a bit of the crazy uncle.” The crazy uncle comment was not a jab but a point in favor of Chuck’s broadcasting abilities. Silver felt the criticism only comes from a place of love and not jealousy. In fact, there was more praise coming.

“I don’t feel the same way about some of the other commentators, and I think it’s just it’s you know, Charles found a lane and he does it well.” No back-handed compliments, a straight appreciation for the Suns legend and his ability to work on his craft post-retirement. But the future might be a little different.

Adam Silver once again shares an uncertain future for Charles Barkley and co.

The future for Shaquille O’Neal, Kenny Smith, Ernie Johnson, and Chuck is clear: the show will have a new broadcasting home. But what about the details regarding the flow, the days of the show? Well, that’s still in the dark, and the Suns legend is not happy about it. In fact, last month, Barkley called the new deal “frustrating” and admitted to fights “behind closed doors” since there is no clear update on the show’s working under ESPN/ABC.

But Adam Silver’s message might worry some fans. “It’ll be interesting to see how that converts, as you know, they’re now bringing that studio show to ESPN and ABC next year. I think you know that we’ll see how that works out…I’m not sure whether it will be produced differently for them or there be a different expectation from ESPN and ABC fans or watchers than maybe what people are seeing late at night on TNT.”

The commissioner did not confirm the changes but still raised questions about whether the show’s format will be changed. Why is this a concern for the fans? Because previous reports clarified that TNT will have the production control, and ESPN/ABC will only air the show. Is Silver dropping hints about the imminent changes? Or even he is unsure as the new media rights deal kicks in from next season.