After Charles Barkley’s Absence, NBA Legend Issues Challenging Message to ESPN

Kendrick Perkins’ journey in the NBA started with the Boston Celtics. He spent seven seasons there and also won his only championship with them in 2008. Since retirement, he has transitioned into the role of an analyst for ESPN. However, just like Charles Barkley, Perkins isn’t shying away from asking the organization to take harsh moves against him, also because he feels he has nothing to worry about.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Now, as an analyst of basketball, Perkins has been nothing but a polarizing character. Many have often criticized his sharp commentary, often tagging them as baseless, and demanded that the media moguls fire him. Interestingly enough, if Kendrick Perkins ever meets that fate, he seemingly has an outlet.

ADVERTISEMENT

“If ESPN fired me today, I would lose no sleep. You know why? Because somebody in Boston would hire me,” he told on NBA Countdown on Sunday.

The assertion has drawn attention because Kendrick Perkins has strained relations with the Boston Celtics and their supporter base in recent seasons. He has regularly criticized the franchise while offering commentary that has prompted sharp reactions across the league.

ADVERTISEMENT

As a result, his standing in Boston remains complicated rather than secure. Nevertheless, league sources indicate stability in his current role, limiting any immediate professional consequences. Meanwhile, multiple reports confirm Kendrick Perkins remains firmly tied to ESPN. In 2024, he agreed to a long-term contract extension with the network, signaling continued trust from executives.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

Therefore, an exit appears unlikely in the near future. However, should circumstances ever change, his belief that Boston would provide a safety net may face serious testing. For now, that scenario remains hypothetical.

Now, let’s come back to Charles Barkley. The 62-year-old NBA legend is not happy with ESPN’s work schedule. In simple terms, the Hall of Famer demands more visibility.

ADVERTISEMENT

Charles Barkley took a shot at ESPN

Chuck has raised concerns about his workload at ESPN, though the reason differs from public expectations. The Hall of Fame forward joined the network this season after the long-running Inside the NBA transitioned from TNT to ESPN. Many observers anticipated that Barkley would feature heavily across flagship programming, including SportsCenter, First Take, and Get Up. Those assumptions fueled widespread discussion about an expanded on-air presence.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, Charles Barkley has largely remained exclusive to Inside the NBA. Speaking on the Dan Le Batard Show, he revealed surprise rather than frustration with the arrangement. Barkley explained that he anticipated a fuller slate of appearances across the network.

“We’ve complained, we’ve only been on ESPN four times in three months,” Chuck said. “I don’t like that at all. What I was talking about working all the time, because I love watching basketball…I’m not gonna be on ESPN One, Two, Three, Deportes, Nacho, Echo, whatever they call it. I’m not gonna be doing all that, but I wish we had been on more during the first half of the season.”

ADVERTISEMENT

USA Today via Reuters February 20, 2022; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; NBA great Charles Barkley is honored for being selected to the NBA 75th Anniversary Team during halftime in the 2022 NBA All-Star Game at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

In fact, Barkley once challenged ESPN to fire him, “Well, they can fire me. I got seven years left on my contract. I’m 100% retired, but if I can do something just a little bit stupid, so they have to fire me. They don’t have to pay me for the whole seven years.”

Simply put, neither Charles Barkley nor Kendrick Perkins is worried about ESPN firing them. Moreover, their contracts keep them safe from the fate.