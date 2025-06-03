After Cryptic Gesture for Ex-Wife, Allen Iverson Overcome With Emotions for Younger Son

Unprecedented highs. Extreme lows. And everything in between. Allen Iverson has seen it all. From blowing away his entire $200 million fortune on cars, parties, and jewelry to an ugly split with his ex-wife, Tawanna Turner, the Answer has made as many headlines off the court as he did on it. But now, stability seems to have found Iverson’s address again. Having recently joined Reebok as the Vice President of their basketball division, Iverson is taking a massive step towards getting his finances in order.

AI will be joined by none other than Big Shaq, who was named the President of the basketball division. Both the Hall-of-Famers have a long-standing relationship with Reebok, with AI having signed a lifetime contract with them in 2001. According to the terms of the contract, AI will receive $800,000 each year for the rest of his life.

Additionally, he will also get access to a $32 million trust fund when he turns 55 years old. But beyond the dollars, the short 6-feet-tall former player has something more to share. Iverson posted a heartfelt message for his son, Isaiah Rahsaan Iverson, on Instagram along with a variety of images chronicling his journey from childhood to adulthood. And you cannot be more asking as a father, if this is what your son does:

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

“The true definition of a son. He takes care of his mother and his family. He never disrespects his mom or dad. Never gets into trouble. Never pretends to be something he’s not. He looks out for his sisters, always around, always a familiar face. If we ever need anything, he’s there – no questions asked. I’m so proud of the man you’ve become. I couldn’t wish for a better son. We’re gonna live this life forever – together! I love you, my man. My Bud!” But this wasn’t the end. AI also made a lovely gesture towards his ex-wife, Tawanna.

Allen and Tawanna fell in love when they were teenagers and got married in 2001. They have five kids together. By 2009, trouble started brewing in the marriage, and in 2013, they finally got divorced after a long legal battle. But now, there seems to be only love between the former couple. Validating this claim, AI recently posted a series of old images on Instagram with his Tawanna, with a caption, “HER ❤️🤞🏽.” It remains to be seen if the couple has reconciled or just remains close friends.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Allen Iverson (@theofficialai3) Expand Post

AI’s downfall was not all because of his personal issues. One of his closest friends may have been indirectly the cause of his financial ruin.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Did Derrick Coleman spark Allen Iverson’s financial downfall?

Derrick Coleman and Allen Iverson had a great partnership on the court. Although that did not lead to any championships, their friendship is still stronger than ever. When AI joined the 76ers as the No.1 overall draft pick in 1996, Coleman was already a leader on the team. The pair instantly hit it off, with Coleman acting as a big brother to AI. They had such a close relationship that whenever AI saw Coleman, he would get emotional and start crying. Coleman revealed one such incident that happened in Detroit.

“As soon as he saw me, he started crying,” Coleman said. “We had some drinks, and I’m like, ‘Motherf——, what you crying for? I’ve seen you in a minute. He said,’ I get emotional when I come around you.’ We’re talking real love .” AI’s infamous love for luxury cars was actually in part inspired by Coleman. Iverson recalls that he saw a Rolls-Royce for the first time when Coleman came to training in it. He had never even heard about the car before.

“I remember coming to the practice one day, and DC pulled up in the Rolls Royce and I was like, ‘Yo, what the f— is that? Because I don’t know what no Rolls-Royce is,” AI revealed on the Knuckleheads Podcast. AI added that he asked Coleman what car that was, and Coleman cheekily replied that it wasn’t a ‘car’ but an ‘automobile’. “I was like, ‘Yo, what is that, man?’ Had the drop top joint, too. And he was like, ‘Man, this is called an automobile. This is not a car, this is an automobile,” AI said.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

AI being AI, he went and bought the same car the next day. “Next day, I got the drop joint.” Iverson famously had an insane car collection, which included the likes of Rolls-Royce, Lamborghini, Bentley, etc. Because of his extravagant spending habits, AI lost everything he had earned over his 14-year stint in the NBA, within two years of his retirement, and had to declare bankruptcy.

But Allen Iverson has managed to come back from that situation and is slowly but steadily rebuilding his finances and his reputation.