After Donald Trump’s Gala, Lamar Odom Shows Support to Program Suffering From President’s Financial Cuts

Championship rosters routinely earn White House invitations. Whether they’re NBA title teams or Olympic gold‐medal squads. Meeting the President isn’t unheard of for NBA stars, but Odom’s reason was anything but typical. In May 2025, after launching a crypto venture, Odom snagged one of just 220 seats at Trump’s Gala. His crypto project might be thriving, but the 2x NBA champion’s recent visit is for a good cause.

Tonight, 45‐year‐old Lamar Odom will address the Sierra Nevada Job Corps’ graduation in Reno. Many believe that this will be the organization’s last graduating class after the Trump administration’s announcement. On May 19, the decision was made to “prepare for the closing of” SNJC, according to a local ABC affiliate. President Donald Trump’s budget recommendations previously had no room for the nearly $1.6 billion program. That budget silence virtually seals SNJC’s fate as the program winds down.

Job Corps, a federal initiative, trains low‐income youth (ages 16‒24) in skilled trades. Located in Stead with dorms and its own high school, SNJC certifies and trains about 500 students each year in jobs such as auto mechanics, construction, and nursing. So, Lamar Odom will be addressing the current batch, not knowing the future of the next. Odom’s journey spans championship parades and near‐fatal battles with addiction. But now, more than ever, he has made the turnaround.

He’s now Chief Creative Officer at ZNest.com, a web platform for senior living. He’d joined after selling ZNest his company, Odom Senior Care. That role dovetails with his meme‐coin launch—one reason he earned an invite to Trump’s Gala since he was one of 220 top investors in the $TRUMP meme coin. There were protestors outside who were not fully convinced about this initiative from President Trump.

Odom strode past them unbothered, then tweeted boldly about $ODOM’s future. “Have you ever seen a founder be so bold? This is the most authentic soulful experience in crypto history. Tonight, $ODOM ignites the world.”

More about Lamar Odom’s crypto project

On May 14, the two-time NBA champ unveiled his latest venture: a meme coin called $ODOM. “We have successfully entered Trump’s Gala! Thank you to every brother and sister for your support and trust. Together, you’ve helped push $ODOM onto this stage ❤️”. So, what makes it different? His experience with substance abuse, where he was on the verge of losing his life, led him to create this.

USA Today via Reuters Mar 26, 2013; Dallas, TX, USA; Los Angeles Clippers forward Lamar Odom prior to the game against the Dallas Mavericks at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

The 45-year-old made it clear about his intentions. “I’ve looked death in the face and battled addiction to earn a second chance at life. Today, I hope to use the power of Web3 to help others find theirs.” Thus, showing another side of his meme coin is in today’s market. But that’s not all. The former Lakers legend has seemingly taken steps so that the proceeds from this project go to people in need.

5% of transaction fees will fund d–- rehab facilities, mental-health education, and other philanthropy, revealed the $ODOM website. Additionally, those tokens remain locked until the fund hits a $10 billion threshold, ensuring long-term commitment to sobriety and self-discipline.