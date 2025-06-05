After Dwight Howard and Kemba Walker, Ice Cube Eyes Poaching 4 NBA Legends for His Big 3 League

Since 2017, Ice Cube’s Big3 league has delivered a new thrill to hoop fans each summer. Co-founded by Jeff Kwatinetz, it’s unlike any other basketball league. It’s fast, gritty, and full of NBA veterans going head-to-head in 3-on-3 battles to 50 points. Forget the usual buzzer-beaters—the shot clock’s just 14 seconds and there’s no game clock. After eight regular-season games, the top teams enter a two-week playoff, but here’s the twist: you must win by two points. No shortcuts.

Now, fast forward to 2025, and Dwight Howard is officially in. And he’s clearly not just showing up for the vibes. The 39-year-old sounded hyped, posting, “I am extremely excited to be joining @thebig3 can’t wait to show yall the REAL Dwight from SACA 🔥➡” SACA refers to Southwest Atlanta Christian Academy, where Howard led his team to a 31–2 record and a Georgia state title. He’s bringing that same energy back.

But here’s the kicker—it’s not just Dwight making a splash. Kemba Walker, a 4x NBA All-Star, also signed on for this season. Yet, even with those two locked in, Ice Cube is still on the hunt. When he showed up on Run It Back, he didn’t dodge the question: “Who’s the one person that you’ve always wanted that you just haven’t been able to get yet?” His response? “You mean Lou [Williams]?” A name that instantly turned heads.

And just when fans thought that was it, Cube kept going. He laid it all out, saying, “You know, we would love Derek Rose. You know, we would love Jabal Crawford. Like, you know, Boogie, of course.” When Lou replied from the show, “You know, it’s not easy in the big three, you know, so I can understand,” it was clear—getting these guys takes more than a sales pitch.

Still, Cube made his stance loud and clear: “You got to be ready for it.” And interestingly, he’s not just fishing for legends anymore.

Is Ice Cube trying to build a super league?

Ice Cube isn’t just eyeing retired legends—he’s targeting current superstars as well. The Big3 founder has made it clear that he wants Giannis Antetokounmpo in his league once the two-time MVP wraps up his NBA run. While speaking on Run It Back, Cube even tossed in a spicy twist—he’s willing to pair Giannis with two current All-Stars just to sweeten the deal.

Naturally, that got folks wondering: who’s on Ice Cube’s dream team list? Without skipping a beat, he explained, “Giannis would be a great three-on-three player, but you got to have a player who can actually do it all, at all three levels. SGA might be great. He can do it on all three levels…How can you count out someone like LeBron playing this style? He’s one of the greatest basketball players ever, so that would be a hard three to lose to.” That kind of trio? Straight-up unstoppable on paper.

Cube admitted he hadn’t worked out the entire plan yet. He did say Giannis would “pair well” with both LeBron James and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. But timing is everything—and Giannis is still in the thick of his prime, clearly focused on chasing more NBA rings before exploring new avenues.

At this point, there’s no clear timeline on Giannis’ decision. With the Finals wrapping up and the NBA Draft on the horizon, he might wait a while. After all, the Greek Freak just averaged 30.4 points, 11.9 boards, and 6.5 assists this season. With Dwight Howard set to captain the Los Angeles Riot, Kemba Walker leading the Chicago Triplets, and Ice Cube already calling out Lou Williams, Jamal Crawford, Derrick Rose, and Boogie Cousins, the Big3 league has never looked hotter.

And if Giannis Antetokounmpo eventually trades NBA rings for 3×3 glory—possibly alongside LeBron James and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander—Big3 will truly become basketball’s off-season powerhouse. For fans, that means more high-stakes, star-driven competition in July and August than ever before.