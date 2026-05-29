After Employee Is Suspended for Allegedly Assaulting 77-Year-Old Man, Michael Jordan Makes Decision on Public Response

While Tyler Reddick is at the top of the leaderboard, 23XI Racing continues to have its own problems. The legal trouble for Michael Jordan’s team continues to be the backstory. After the Coca-Cola 600, NSACAR put out its weekly report, and one of the female members of the team received a suspension order for behavioral conduct under section 4.4 A.

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Over Memorial Day weekend, NASCAR wrote only “behavioral” incident as the reason. But Evanna Howell was arrested on Saturday, May 23, and the Cabarrus County court records stated the gruesome report. The 35-year-old employee of 23XI Racing was summarily charged with assault with a deadly weapon, causing serious injury. The apparent attack was from the alleged golf cart, causing “severe laceration” to Dennis Manchester at the track.

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According to her LinkedIn, she is a senior account manager for 23XI Racing. Police said the incident happened Sunday afternoon around 1:45 p.m but the real reason for the entire apparent clash remains unknown. Howell had been suspended indefinitely “pending the legal process” for attacking the 77-year-old, following Charlotte Motor Speedway. As the case is ongoing, so far neither Michael Jordan nor any officials at 23XI Racing and NASCAR have immediately responded to requests for comment.

It was not long ago that MJ had his controversy. During the Daytona 500 victory lane celebration in February 2026, a video went viral on social media showing a misunderstood interaction where Michael Jordan appeared to be picking ice out of the shirt of Tyler Reddick’s six-year-old son, Beau. Some netizens complained that Jordan was standing behind young Beau Reddick and was making small pinching motions. But Reddick himself came to the rescue of His Airness.

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Imago February 15, 2026, Daytona Beach, Fl, USA: Team owner, MICHAEL JORDAN, celebrates with his team as TYLER REDDICK of Corning, CA 45 wins the Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach , FL. Daytona Beach USA – ZUMAa161 20260215_aaa_a161_036 Copyright: xWalterxG.xArcexSr.x

Reddick explicitly stated that he “doesn’t see what other people see” regarding the online criticism. He emphasized that Jordan is incredibly close with his family and that the entire narrative was a “nothingburger” blown out of proportion by social media optics. It was rather the moment when Michael Jordan was tugging the cold shirt and removing stray pieces of ice that had fallen off Beau’s back during the celebration.

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Howell was released from Cabarrus County jail on May 26 after posting a $125,000 bond. Her next court appearance is scheduled for June 16. While the reason remains unknown to the public records, the judge found some probable cause. Judge Matthew Black stated that Howell “unlawfully, willfully, and feloniously did assault Dennis Manchester with a golf cart used as a deadly weapon, inflicting serious injury.” A little more about the 35-year-old and her previous growth with 23XI.

Her LinkedIn suggests that she has handled sponsorship and client-related work for the growing racing team. Before joining MJ’s team, Howell had already built her career across several sports and entertainment companies. In fact, the Org states she previously worked as a Business Intelligence Manager at Loud And Live and as a Project Manager at Feld Entertainment. Her background also includes work with the Charlotte Hornets and the Jacksonville Jaguars, where she focused on sales programs and client management. But now her focus and her attorney Harold Cogdell Jr’s focus will be on the next date.