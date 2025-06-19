After $500,000 Condition, Ice Cube’s League Seemingly Changes Joe Johnson’s Mind On Michael Beasley Matchup

Has Iso Johnson changed his mind? Both Johnson and Michael Beasley are hell of a players. Securing 7 All-Star selections, Johnson is known for his scoring ability and clutch performance. He was nicknamed “Iso” for the same reason! And veterans believe Johnson is the legend who can defeat Michael Beasley, who just recently clinched a win in a one-on-one matchup! After setting a costly condition and making a bold claim, it seems Johnson has decided otherwise.

It began with Beasley’s matchup against Lance Stephenson. The former Heat player revealed that he was initially approached for the bout before Stephenson. But the crew seemingly made a mistake in negotiation that made him feel disrespected. Johnson quickly reminded people of his celebrated resume and accolades.

Known for his performance in isolation plays, the former NBA player is one of 52 NBA players to hit more than 20,000 career points. “I was no one-hit, two-hit wonder like I did my thing. Don’t diminish what I’ve done,” he argued on The Night Cap.

Earlier, in the conversation with Shannon Sharpe, he was asked about 250,000 or $500,000 for the one-on-one bout. “We going to have to negotiate this. You going to have to come in me right, man,” he said. While Johnson boasted of his elite career, Beasley has celebrated a career too. Having made a name for himself with his offensive versatility, Beasley is a 2× CBA All-Star and won the CBA All-Star Game MVP in both his All-Star years.

However, it seems Big 3 founder Ice Cube was able to change his mind. The Miami 305 will soon be facing the Detroit Amps. “Former MVP vs MVP. Matchup that can’t be missed. Tune in Sunday on @cbssports at 1 PM ET,” the official page of the tournament announced on IG.

Now what Ice Cube did to change his mind remains unknown. Four years ago, when Johnson signed for the Celtics, he talked about the rapper. “The BIG3 was everything for me. Shoutout to Ice Cube for allowing me and giving me a chance to put my skills on display, man, and go out and have fun every weekend. That was special. I got a chance to play with guys that I hadn’t played with since college. Competing every weekend in the BIG3 was awesome – I mean, it’s still fun, don’t get me wrong, I love it. If it wasn’t for that, I probably wouldn’t be here right now, so I appreciate Cube for that.”

Not just the fans, but the veterans of the sport are also hyped up expecting a matchup. After Beasley’s thunderous performance in a one-on-one matchup, the former Heat player was dragged into the conversation to play against him. Even netizens and former Pacers player Stephen Jackson urged for the same on social media. But it seems the one on one matchup is yet to happen. While fans are hyping up a potential matchup between Beasley and Johnson, the former CBA champion had his mind set on battling against Knicks legend Carmelo Anthony.

Why did Carmelo Anthony refuse for one on one against Michael Beasley?

In a recent N3on livestream, Adin Ross asked Beasley about a one-on-one bout against one of his favorite players, Melo. The CBA champion was confident about defeating him, but while speaking of Kevin Durant, he admitted that the latter had a much better chance of beating him.

As might be expected, the conversation later drifted to Melo’s podcast, too. In a segment of 7 PM In Brooklyn, co-host Kazeem Famuyide brought up the one-on-one bout, showing his interest. However, Melo wasn’t backing off either, as he boasted of never having lost a one-on-one in his life.

“I’m not losing a one-on-one game, bro. I’m not. I’ve never lost a one-on-one game,” he said. Now, this makes things quite interesting. While Melo maintained his stance, he also praised Beasley for his skill and prowess. But in the end, the former NBA player refused the challenge.

As his former teammate Iman Shumpert teased that he might soon be pulled in or challenged for a matchup someday, Melo seemed to have made up his mind. “Nah, I’m retired, man… Do not send them n——- over there,” he said. Even so, Melo appeared excited about a potential one-on-one matchup between Beasley and the former Miami Heat player. But before that, here’s the 3 vs. 3 game between the Amps and Miami 305, which could hint at what was to happen if the two veterans were pitted against each other in a one-on-one matchup.