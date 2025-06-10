After $100 Million Leap, Metta World Peace Lands Amazon Nod on Global Stage

It’s been quite the twist in New York’s basketball storyline. After guiding the Knicks to back-to-back 50-win seasons—something fans hadn’t seen since 1995—Tom Thibodeau was shown the door. And just like that, the coaching chair opened up. While several names floated around, one stood out not just for surprise, but for sheer intent—Metta World Peace. Not only did the former Laker toss his name into the mix, but he also boldly switched his social handle to Coach Metta. That wasn’t just a gimmick—it hinted at a deeper connection with the city and a personal mission brewing behind the scenes.

Still, while the Knicks’ dream might be a chapter for another day, Metta’s already making moves elsewhere—on a much bigger, more global stage. Recently, he aligned with Amazon and showed up at the Saudi-US Investment Forum. And it wasn’t your everyday business meet-up. The event coincided with the state visit of none other than the 45th and 47th U.S. President, Donald J. Trump, to Saudi Arabia. That set the tone—this wasn’t just basketball talk. This was global diplomacy and dollars.

Moreover, the forum itself was no small gathering. As outlined on their official website, the event aimed to “bring together major Saudi and American investors to celebrate a partnership that has been nearly a century in the making.” They added, “The Saudi-US relationship has played a vital strategic role in the prosperity of both nations over the last eight decades.” Clearly, it wasn’t just about business—it was about legacy and future potential. And guess who was right in the middle of it? Coach Metta.

Naturally, Metta shared his experience in the most Metta way—honest, passionate, and reflective. He posted, “I had a great time at the Saudi-US Investment Forum. I want to thank everyone who acknowledged my passion and eagerness to understand global business. 10yrs in. So much more work, but thankful.” Metta Peace World is everywhere—woven into the fabric of sideline chats and summit spotlights, from slipping coaching gems on hardwood courts to shaking hands at high-stakes business forums with heads of state.

Metta’s mission pulses loud: purpose, passion, and peace—no borders, just impact. A reminder that he’s been grinding in boardrooms just as much as he did on the hardwood. But then again, none of this feels random. Especially after his $100 million leap.

Metta World Peace just can’t let go of the Knicks

Metta World Peace’s connection to New York runs deeper than just playing a few games at the Garden. Back in his college days from 1997 to 1999, he suited up for St. John’s and made a name for himself right in the heart of NYC. So when the 1999 NBA Draft rolled around, he waited—hoping his hometown team would call his name. But the Knicks passed, and even though he eventually got to wear the blue and orange in 2013, that draft-day snub lingered. However, just a few months ago, he publicly let go of that grudge.

“I’m so blessed. The 1999 draft is officially erased. I’m at peace, yes. I should’ve been a Knick. 1000%. Imagine that lockdown defense in the Garden … [But] as a New York City kid from 12th St. and 10th St., the 6 blocks, deep in my blood,” he posted. And yet, while he claims peace, Metta hasn’t stopped bringing up that moment—especially now as he eyes the Knicks’ vacant head coach position. “I’m ready, I’m cerebral, I have a high IQ,” he added, leaving no doubt about his intentions.

Interestingly, when talking to Van Lathan Jr. and Rachel Lindsay on their podcast, the old emotions still cracked through. “If I was in the office in New York City… maybe take a leave of absence until I retire, and we’ll bring you back.” That was pain and pride, both talking.

“I’ve been trying to come to the Knicks since ’99,” he reminded again on the Higher Learning podcast. “So everybody talking in the city… I’m from the city.” And maybe that’s all the reason he needs.