After Lakers Legend, Ex NBA Star Lures Carmelo Anthony to Comeback in BIG3

Carmelo Anthony hung up his jersey in 2023, ending his incredible NBA career. The former NBA player will set off on another journey in the league but this time as an analyst for NBC. He had decided to retire from the league when his son was in high school, but he played a bit longer with the Lakers before announcing his retirement. Now, he wants no action! But will he bend his decision slightly as veterans and legends demand a comeback?

With the return of Lakers legend Dwight Howard, the Big3 is all the rage. The former NBA player’s debut in the LA Riots vs. Miami 305 at the Allstate Arena gained much traction. Needless to mention the chaos with Lance Stephenson. Fans are in awe, watching the former NBA player back on the court ahead of his Hall of Fame induction. Just like Howard’s fans, many in the fandom are hoping for the comeback of other players. One such name is Melo.

Just recently, former NBA player Antoine Walker spoke to Mikey Domagala about the Big3. He expressed excitement to watch the former Magic star Howard. As Domagala asked, Walker added that he would love to see some of the freshly retired players back in the game too. Fans share the same sentiment.

“Paul’s a competitor and he is trying to get himself back in shape. I think it’d be good…I would love Derrick…I would love to see Carmelo Anthony come back and play,” he said. Derrick Rose, Paul Pierce, and Anthony are some of the players he would love to see on court. He pressed on for the elite one-on-one players to join. Turns out, Walker isn’t the only one urging Melo to join.

Lakers legend Michael Cooper, in a conversation with Jason Brown, revealed that he has been trying to get Melo to join the Big3. Cooper is the coach of Miami 305. “I’m talking to Mello about it a little bit, I know him and he’s like, ‘Coop, I’m not ready yet. Melo, come on, man. Cause when them juices leave, you can’t get them back, even in the big three, it is half court. So come on,” Cooper said.

However, he hasn’t been able to convince the former NBA player to join. While Melo might have refused to make a comeback to the Big3 league, Carmelo Anthony did make a declaration when Michael Beasley challenged him!

What is Carmelo Anthony’s claim against Michael Beasley’s challenge?

Beasley’s far from finished. Be it the Big3 court or solo battles, the ex-Lakers forward is still bringing the heat. After taking the world by storm by defeating Lance Stephenson in a one-on-one matchup, Beasley is confident about battling Melo next.

During a recent N3on livestream, he was asked whether he would be able to defeat Melo in a matchup. He didn’t hesitate before saying yes. The former New York Knick addressed the challenge on his podcast. “I’ll bust his a–. I will,” he added.

As Kazeem Famuyide on 7PM in Brooklyn asked, Melo was quick to clarify that he has never been defeated in a one-on-one. “I’m not losing a one-on-one game, bro. I’m not. I’ve never lost a one-on-one game,” he explained. We have faith in Melo but will he be participating in the bout?

It might not be anytime soon. “What I’m saying is I done did this one— I got ridiculed for doing this at the highest level, for being a one-on-one n——-,” he declared. Even with his former teammate Iman Shumpert teasing him, Melo didn’t seem interested. Well, all three legends, Pierce, Rose, and Melo are known for their unique speed and skill set and for dominating one-on-one scenarios. But the question is will they make a comeback?