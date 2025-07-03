After Losing $100,000, Lance Stephenson Wants Michael Beasley to Agree to His Demand

Two former NBA stars set the stage not only with their trash-talking but with their skills as well. Lance Stephenson and Michael Beasley made headlines on March 21 when they announced a $100,000 1-on-1 showdown. Fans in the league have been waiting for such a challenge and got their money’s worth. It was the latter who won 31-21 in a 1-vs-1 matchup, as the event also had a broadcasting home in TNC 02—The Next Chapter’s pay‑per‑view channel. But a month later, the former Pacers star wants a rematch, and he apparently has a reason, too.

First, the 34-year-old stated, he was not the first choice to face Beasley. “Joe Johnson was supposed to do it, and he backed down for some. I don’t know what reason.” This was during his interview with CBS Sports. “I was talking to The Next Chapter guy, and he was like, ‘Yo, you want to play Beas?’ I’m like, ‘Yeah, I play Beas.” Like, I don’t duck no smoke. So, I’m like, ‘Bro, let’s go. Let’s do it. When, where, how, like, I’m ready.’ And we talked about it, and I was ready.”

Further, Lance Stephenson clarified that the hype got to him, but he was also distracted from a courtside incident. “I want a rematch because I got too hype. I lost focus. Got somebody in his crowd pushed me. And no, I said something crazy. I can’t say it on TV. It just, I lost my focus, and I feel like I could beat him.” The former Pacers star did not clarify what the incident was clearly distracted by the fan reaction.

The loss of $100,000 also stings because it was he who fired the first shot. With full conviction, he said, “I’m locking you up Beas.” Unfortunately, that first couldn’t turn into the ultimate shot in the 1-on-1 showdown. Despite losing, he made sure to give flowers to his opponent. Lance had to dap him up postgame with a, “Great game, bro.”

Weeks after the first loss, Lance Stephenson faced another defeat

As the 1v1 showdown ended, the former Pacers star made his debut in the 3v3 league of Ice Cube. He teamed up with Michael Beasley and suited up for the Miami 305 team. Their opponent, another debutant in the Big3 and soon-to-be Hall of Famer, Dwight Howard. In the opening game of the league, they faced off, and the former Indiana Pacers player was seen elbowing Howard in the chest and was pushed back as well. This led to the ultimate chaos.

USA Today via Reuters Apr 5, 2022; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Lakers center Dwight Howard (39) against the Phoenix Suns at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

The two locked up and tumbled out of bounds, with their momentum carrying them past the sideline and into the media area behind the basket. On social media, the 3x DPOY took the brawl a step forward and hilariously mocked Lance Stephenson. Clutching a basketball, Howard raised his knee, chanted “A Lance,” and shattered a cardboard cutout like it was Stephenson’s face.

Howard, while continuing his training, continued to say, “Let me tell y’all something you ain’t never seen in your life a 6-11 dragon master like this. Watch how I jump in the air and knock the wood out.” With this hilarious video on social media, Howard made it clear that he was the victor from that brawl. Let’s see if Stephenson’s demand to exact revenge on Beasley is successful. At least, the Howard social media antics won’t hurt as much.