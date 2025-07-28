After Request to Shaquille O’Neal, Ice Cube’s Son Attracts Shaunie Henderson’s Attention in Viral Moment

Shaquille O’Neal and Ice Cube are not just icons of LA, but have a deep friendship that has lasted decades. The two even collaborated on a track, and their friendship remains unbroken despite the latter denying Shaq permission to perform another track. Reason? O’Shea Jackson scrapped the entire song because he didn’t want the ‘gangsta’ label sticking to the Lakers star. That’s why there is an added level of respect and love between the families, and it was on display once again.

As the Big3 was heating up with Michael Beasley’s isos and Lance Stephenson’s game winners, O’Shea Jackson Jr. was soaking in the action and connecting with the fans. In order to make the league product, he had one message for all the retired NBA legends, including Shaquille O’Neal. “I need you to give me one season, Jamal Crawford. I need you to come on. Lou Williams, I need you to come on. Y’all stop playing, man. Y’all know y’all can get out here. Shaq, I just need one, baby,” Ice Cube’s son said, directly addressing the camera. Will O’Neal accept the challenge?

Well, the 4x NBA champion is yet to respond to the new offer. Yet, O’Shea Jackson Jr’s time on the sidelines did not go unfulfilled as O’Neal’s ex-wife was giving flowers to Ice Cube’s son. Showcasing his skills on the mic, the Den of Thieves star was quick-witted in his hosting skills. Shaunie Henderson said, “He did great!! We need him full time Cube Dad! 😂“. The executive producer of Basketball Wives wants more involvement on the sidelines from Ice Cube’s son. But why the name ‘Cube Dad’?

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Well, it was the introduction a father got from his son. “Thanks, guys, I’m here with founder Ice Cube aka Dad and Cube Dad, can you tell us how exciting this new season has been with the introduction of cities to the teams?” This is the first time the league has expanded to a new franchise system. So, naturally, the owner of the Big 3, aka ‘Cube Dad,’ was happy. “You know, this is where we wanted to be in success to have these teams representing these great cities. We here in Detroit having a great time, and I need you to take the trash out when you get home.”

AD

The last line was not from a hip-hop legend but a message from a father to his son. And O’Shea Jackson Jr. wasn’t letting that one slide either. He asked his father if he wants the team from Los Angeles, the LA Riot, to win, since his roots are well established. Even though Ice Cube denied it, his son knows about the favoritism game. “That’s crazy because you said my little sister Karima was your favorite back to you guys.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BIG3 (@thebig3) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Every father will choose their daughters over his sons; it’s not breaking news. Even Shaq admitted to treating his daughter with more protection than his sons. He has stayed true to that stance even today, not denying being partial. Another thing that the Lakers legend did not deny was his participation in the Big3.

Before issuing the challenge, Shaquille O’Neal had already answered about his big return

Let’s remember that the Big Aristotle retired back in 2011. That, too, owing to injuries, he wasn’t his usual self during his run with the Celtics. Despite his retirement being more than a decade ago, he still got the offer to step back on the hardwood. Mario Chalmers was on The Big Podcast last year when he told O’Neal, “Yeah, easily. I got the perfect spot for you, too. Come over there with me and Mike Beasley. You ain’t gotta do nothing, but stay in the paint.” The answer still was a Big No.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

In fact, Shaquille O’Neal said the same thing to Ice Cube. Shaq confessed, “I owe you an apology. Mario Chalmers was on the podcast, and I told him I wanted to join the Big3… I tried to get in the gym, and I ain’t got it no more, dog. I’m gone.” To add to it, the 4x NBA champion even joked about his fitness and domination if he stepped back to hoop. He joked he looked like“the worst big man ever.” Sadly, for Ice Cube and all the Shaq fans, the Big Diesel isn’t coming back to play ball.

But look at how their friendship has evolved. At first, it was Shaq who wanted to do a track, but Ice Cube denied being the executive producer. His reasoning was simple: not to associate the Lakers‘ superstar with a ‘gangsta’. Now, O’Neal has denied being part of the project Big 3, which is owned by Cube. Maybe not playing, but DJ Diesel can show up at Big 3 to add more entertainment to the enthralling league.