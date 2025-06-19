After Season-Ending Suspension, DeMarcus Cousins Flies 7,554 Miles for Special Event

It’s been a chaotic few days for DeMarcus Cousins. After a turbulent run overseas, the former NBA star found himself in the headlines again—but this time, not for his basketball skills. Cousins, who rejoined the Guaynabo Mets for the 2025 season after stints in Taiwan and Mongolia, nearly sparked an all-out brawl during a league game in Puerto Rico. Things spiraled quickly, almost recreating a Malice at the Palace-style moment when he tried to charge into the stands following a heated ejection on Monday.

To make matters worse, the chaos started during the fourth quarter. Cousins, standing near the baseline, exchanged some serious words with a courtside fan. In a move that escalated everything, he grabbed his crotch in the direction of the heckler—who immediately responded by flipping him off. Tensions grew thicker when Cousins touched the man repeatedly, pushing the limits of an already hostile moment. Teammates quickly intervened before it could get worse.

Even so, the damage was far from done. Once tossed from the game, Cousins walked off toward the tunnel—but not quietly. On his way out, he took a swing at another fan and gave the middle finger to the crowd. It got ugly fast. Fans pelted drinks at him, and Cousins, visibly enraged, tried to lunge at them. “Security literally had to hold him back from what looked like a full-on fan confrontation,” reports stated. Thankfully, they managed to prevent a disaster from fully erupting.

Interestingly, just days after the madness, Cousins appeared on the other side of the world—7,554 miles away in Dubai. In a total shift of scenery and vibe, he posted a clip from The World Vape Show to his Instagram story. The event, according to their site, has become “the most important B2B event series for the vape industry” since launching in 2021.

Moreover, the organizers proudly add, “After successful events in Dubai, Paraguay, UK, and Indonesia, the World Vape Show offers attendees opportunities to engage, network, educate, and elevate their businesses in a premium environment.” From fights to flashy expos, Cousins’ journey this week is nothing short of wild.

DeMarcus Cousins’ contract terminated after Puerto Rico

The Baloncesto Superior Nacional suspended DeMarcus Cousins for the rest of the season, and the Mets de Guaynabo terminated his contract. The move comes after a heated run-in with fans during Monday night’s game against Vaqueros de Bayamon, where Cousins was thrown out following a courtside altercation.

Naturally, the league didn’t stop at a simple ejection. On Tuesday, officials announced a $4,250 fine—and left the door open for another $5,750 in penalties. Meanwhile, the Mets didn’t mince words in their official statement: “As an organization, we strongly condemn any form of violence or provocation, whether on or off the field,” the team wrote. “Safety, respect and sportsmanship are non-negotiable values for this franchise.”

Still, this chapter adds another twist to Cousins’ long and complicated basketball story. Once the No. 5 overall pick in the 2010 NBA Draft, the 34-year-old center last suited up in the league back in 2022 with the Bucks and Nuggets. He’s since bounced around Taiwan, Mongolia, and Puerto Rico, but across 11 NBA seasons, he managed a solid average of 19.6 points and 10.2 rebounds. And yes, he made four All-Star appearances.

But then again, drama has followed him almost everywhere. Cousins was often in the headlines for his short fuse, picking up technicals at an alarming rate. In 2014, he was suspended for “punching Patrick Beverley in the stomach” during a game against Houston. Although this recent incident is disappointing, it’s not entirely unexpected for those who have followed his career.