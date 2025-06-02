After Success of $4.6 Billion Team Collab, Michael Jordan Jets Off on Annual Tradition, Skipping Son’s Celebration

No NASCAR or any Nike brand commitments. Michael Jordan seemingly jets off with his wife, Yvette Prieto, kicking off their annual tradition. Each summer, the Hall of Famer carves out vacation for family time, local culture, and regional cuisine. Meanwhile, his children from his marriage to Juanita Vanoy are on a separate island, celebrating a family milestone without their father. For the Bulls legend, this comes after the mega success of the team he is associated with in 2018.

In 2018, Jordan Brand became the partner of PSG, causing waves in the soccer club. The Parisian club’s partnerships with the basketball legend helped with the growth of the Jumpan brand. That partnership soared in 2021, when Lionel Messi’s arrival prompted 832,000 jumpers to sell in 24 hours, garnering PSG $140 million in jersey revenue and netting Jordan $7 million in royalties.

Fast forward to 2025—after years of near-misses—PSG finally claimed its first Champions League crown. The $4.6 billion club, as per Forbes, got their hands on the biggest prize in European soccer. A clinical 5-0 win over Inter in Munich meant it’s time for celebration, not only for the PSG team. Michael Jordan also decided to celebrate his time in Portugal. His presence in Invicta City was unmissable as fans shared a glimpse of the Bulls legend. He and his Prieto were spotted twice, once when they were having lunch at Rua das Flores.

When pictures surfaced of his $70 million Gulfstream G650ER, customized with the Jumpman logo, everyone guessed MJ had flown into Porto. At Francisco Sá Carneiro Airport, the private plane was hard to miss. Indeed, it was Jordan, but not his kids. As they had another celebration going on. Marcus Jordan previously updated about the travel plans by sharing a photo of MJ’s Gulfstream G550—bought in 2016 for $61.5 M.

What was the occasion, you ask? The 34-year-old added to his story, “[Jeffrey] [Radina] Happy Anniversary.” Enjoying the Four Seasons Resort and Residences Anguilla. Joined by cousins Dominique, Jamie, and Justin Jordan. This wasn’t the first time MJ’s brood and he vacationed apart.

Michael Jordan’s son made sure to celebrate another important family member

It was in June last year when the Jordan kids decided to take a trip with the ex-wife of the Bulls legend. Marcus shared plenty of glimpses on his Instagram. His first story had a scenic view of the beach from the Cain pool at the Atlantis in the Bahamas. Later, he added the photo of their dinner place. At Nobu, Juanita and her children had the world-famous sushi.

The best way to close out my bday month is with this little guy and 2 of the 3 TOPS ❤️” Juanita thanked her children for making her feel special. The little one is Jasmine’s son, who accompanied her mother and made her grandmother feel even more special. Meanwhile, Jasmine Jordan commemorated the occasion by reposting a candid photo of her mother and siblings, emphasizing how Juanita “continues to be our rock after 65 amazing years.”

All the while, Michael Jordan and his wife, Yvette Prieto, were vacationing over 5,000 miles away in Ibiza. They even hired Sean Christopher, the Ibizan magician, once again for his services. Last time, it was two years ago, when Magic Johnson and his wife, along with MJ and his wife, made the trip to Ibiza.

Whether this Ibiza stop was the beginning of a longer European tour or their final destination remains unclear. In any case, while MJ reveled in the Balearics, Marcus and his siblings remained focused on giving Juanita an unforgettable, deeply personal celebration.