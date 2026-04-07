After Surviving 12 Strokes, 6 Heart Attacks, Lamar Odom Pushes Back on Documentary’s Life Support Claim

After narrating his near-death experience, Lamar Odom has a slight problem with the Netflix documentary. He has not watched Untold: The Death & Life of Lamar Odom, understandably, because of the harrowing memories depicted in it. However, he’s discrediting certain aspects about his coma and recovery shown in the documentary. Most of it has to do with his ex-wife, Khloe Kardashian.

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On the press tour for Untold, Odom stopped by Today where Jenna Bush Hager and Sheinelle Jones pressed him on Kardashian’s role in the recovery. To most observers’ surprise, Odom framed his survival as nothing short of a divine intervention that had very little to do with his ex.

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“In some ways [she saved my life],” Odom told the hosts and quickly pushed back on the statement, “God saved my life. My Lord saved my life, honestly.” He’d even double down and say, “She took care of me, but God took care of me the most. What I came back from was like a medical miracle.”

It paints a contrasting picture to footage of Khloe holding up photographs in the hospital room to remind Odom of his kids.

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Now 46, Odom’s survival contradicts every statistic in this situation. In 2015, the Lakers star overdosed at a Nevada brothel amid a divorce with Khloe. He spent days in a Las Vegas hospital, suffered 12 strokes, 6 heart-attacks, was in a coma for three days, had only a 10% chance in a surgery, needed Kobe Bryant’s intervention, and had to re-learn how to walk and talk. Footage in the documentary shows Khloe and Odom’s kids at his side helping him through rehab.

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LO himself puts a different perspective on the ordeal. “What I came back from was like a medical miracle.” Though difficult to watch himself in that state, he detailed his emotional state in that period. “When I woke up, I couldn’t walk and talk. I just buckled down and said my prayers and stayed close to God.”

It adds to the complicated relationship he already has with Khloe Kardashian. Although amicable, their brief reunion on The Kardashians last year hinted at a lack of closure between them.

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Although he appreciates what she did for him, downplaying Khloe’s contribution to his recovery also came with some skepticism about a revelation she made on Untold.

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Lamar Odom raises doubts about Khloe Kardashian’s claims

On Untold, Khloe revealed something that shocked social media. By her recollection, when she arrived at the Vegas hospital, Lamar’s father, Joe Odom showed up too. She claims Joe wanted doctors to pull the plug on Lamar’s life support.

“I assume, [Joe] thought he’s now the beneficiary to Lamar,” she insinuated in the confessional interview. “And Joe just said, ‘Don’t put him on life support. Turn those machines off.’” She even claimed she sent him with a pair of Nikes and $100, never to see his son again.

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Lamar Odom strongly disputes these events. “You know, if you know Joe Odom, I don’t think that’s something that would ever come out of his mouth. He was my biggest fan. I don’t know where that got mistranslated,” he said, pointing to the necklace he wore featuring photos of both his parents.

This interview left viewers with mixed feelings. Untold of course was the former 6MOTY reclaiming his narrative. Despite his attempts to separate the narrative, the story of Lamar Odom is inextricably linked to Khloe Kardashian.