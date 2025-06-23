After $12 Million Comedian’s Epic Tribute, Dennis Rodman’s Fan Brings 29YO Throwback to Fanatics Fest 2025

The two-time Defensive Player of the Year was one of the first to popularize cross-dressing in an era when it wasn’t accepted. Because, as per him, it was “an avenue to display all facets of Dennis Rodman. I present you the complete package…” From tattoos, hairstyle, and even cross-dressing, the Bulls legend’s off-court tales became lore, which even today are world famous. One of them was from close to three decades ago, and one fan had to problem carrying it.

We are talking about when the NBA icon donned the wedding dress back in 1996, he announced himself as bisexual and that he was marrying himself. However, later it turned out to be a publicity stunt for his memoir, ‘Bad As I Wanna Be’. The stunt pulled by the Worm was effective as the memoir topped the New York Times bestseller list and remained on it for 20 weeks. The same wedding dress and Dennis Rodman once again met in New York, this time as a surprise.

3 decades ago, it was Dennis Rodman who surprised everybody at the book signing event in New York. And now at the Fanatics Fest 2025, a fan surprised the Bulls legend with a wedding dress. The fan did not wear the dress, but brought it for the superstar’s signature. In the video clip, the fan said, “I’ve been saving this since the day that you have it. That’s the same one that you wore.” Rodman even confirmed the tag to state it was the same exact dress that he had worn in 1996.

“It’s the same one, the same exact.” After hearing Bulls icon’s confirmation, the fan proclaimed, “Yeah. I’m the only one with it.” Plus, the 64-year-old proceeded to give his autograph near the left shoulder of the white wedding dress. Close to three decades later, the event, the first time people all over New York City dropped by to see him in it and get a signed copy of his book. Speaking of surprise, even a $12 million celebrity paid homage to The Worm.

Inspired by the 5x NBA champion’s unique fashion style and persona from the playing days, famed comedian and actor Keegan-Michael Key, who was also in attendance at the event, dressed up like Rodman.

Dennis Rodman and his inspiration for the wedding dress

“I thought about that one night in New York at the hotel, and I went down to the gym… Steven Tyler was there. We was riding a bike together. I said… ‘You think I should wear a wedding dress to my book signing today?’ He said, ‘Go ahead, baby. Go ahead,'” Rodman recalled. After receiving a positive response about his plans, the Bulls icon took extra measures to pull off the perfect look.

He further mentioned that a guy flew from London to take the former Bulls star’s measurements for the wedding dress. “That book elevated him to a new level of fame… I remember CNN had a half-hour newscast back then and Dennis’ book was on the crawl. It was the No. 1 story,” Rodman’s agent and manager, Dwight Manley, back then said.

In his memoir, Rodman detailed that his father left his family when he was young, so with his mother and sisters, he was raised in what was mostly an all-female household. Plus, his relationship with Madonna is also said to have had an impact on his personality. That confidence not to change himself is what attracted many fans towards him back in the day, and even today.