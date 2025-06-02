Ahead of BIG3 Debut, Dwight Howard’s Recruitment Pitch Earns Cryptic Response From Ex Pacers Star

“I’m not retiring… I’ll be back,” Victor Oladipo said a few months ago—and he’s still standing on it. Now, with Dwight Howard waiting like a veteran wingman ready to strike when Oladipo returns, the timing couldn’t be sharper. The NBA is shifting fast—media rights are up in the air, EuroLeague expansion is on the table, and Ice Cube’s BIG3 is still poking at the league’s edges. In a basketball world full of shake-ups, Oladipo’s return might just be perfectly timed.

Former Pacer Victor Oladipo’s journey spans ten seasons and five teams, with career averages of 16.9 points, 4.5 rebounds, and 3.9 assists in 504 games. In 2017-18, he led the entire NBA in steals (2.4 per game) and racked up 177 total, the most since 2014. That defense earned him a spot on the NBA All-Defensive First Team, and he set a Pacers record with steals in 64 straight games, tying the fourth-longest streak in league history.

, and his offer? Straight from the heart. While chopping it up with Victor on Above the Rim with DH12, Dwight opened with a simple question: “You still healthy?” The second Vic gave him the green light, Dwight made his move. “You know what that mean, right?” Then he dropped the pitch. “We got a little league over there, you know what I’m saying… we don’t have NBA checks right now, but what we have is this—we got real love. From the fans, from the organizations… It’s true basketball.” This wasn’t about the money. It was about the game, pure and simple. Victor’s response? Let’s just say—he laughed it off, for now.

Jan 22, 2021; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Houston Rockets guard Victor Oladipo (7) dribbles past Detroit Pistons center Mason Plumlee (right) during the first quarter at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports

But Dwight Howard wasn’t just talking—he had options. “You don’t got to play for a long time,” he told Vic on the podcast. “All you got to do is play 10 days. And if you don’t want to do the 5-on-5 in Taiwan, we got the Big 3 coming up this year. It’s only one game a week… You can play a couple games if you want.” The timing couldn’t be more perfect. Big 3 tips off June 14. Taiwan’s now locked in for the Big 3’s international tournament in Manila. Right now, Leg 2 of the Asia Tournament is underway in Chengdu, China, with Howard’s Taiwan Mustangs competing. It’s all unfolding—and if Victor’s ready to hoop again, the stage is set.

Oladipo’s comeback began with a knee injury. In his final NBA game (April 2023 vs. the Bucks), he dove for a rebound, spun through defenders, and scored—only to slip on the next possession and land hard on his knee. That was his third major surgery in four seasons. Yet Oladipo remained unbroken. “Ever since then, I’ve been growing, getting stronger both mentally and physically,” he said to Bleacher Report. And now? That clarity—that resilience—is exactly what’s fueling his comeback.

Dwight Howard’s next chapter beyond the NBA

Howard has booked his spot with the Los Angeles Riot for the 2025 BIG3 season. After years of hinting at a comeback, the eight-time NBA All-Star finally commits to 3-on-3—and Ice Cube is all in. “His legacy speaks for itself, and he still has fun playing the game,” Cube said. “We all know that Dwight Howard can do more on the basketball court than he was able to show in the NBA. So, it’s going to be nice to see him open up …on the court in the BIG3.”

The Riot’s only home game drops on August 9 at Inglewood’s Intuit Dome—one of four city-based stops on the BIG3 calendar. LA fans will pack a state-of-the-art arena to watch Howard showcase his signature blend of strength, speed, and flair. “I’m excited to join Ice Cube and the BIG3—especially right after being inducted into the Basketball Hall of Fame,” Dwight said. “Words can’t describe how grateful I am for these opportunities. I can’t wait to join the LA Riot and try to bring another championship to the city of LA.” You can feel the mix of humility and hype in that line— it’s about finishing his story the right way.

USA Today via Reuters Apr 5, 2022; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Lakers center Dwight Howard (39) against the Phoenix Suns at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Howard has already made waves overseas. In 2024, he joined Taiwan’s T1 League as co-owner and player of the Taiwan Mustangs. On Instagram, Howard explained his vision: “Last year after the first game I played in Taiwan I looked over at Mu Real and said, ‘Man, I’m going to start my OWN league one day where former NBA players, top college recruits and elite international players can still get a stage to showcase to the world how great they are.’ He looked at me crazy but one day is NOW! And we are coming back‼️” For Howard, who stepped away from the NBA after the 2021–22 Lakers season, this is more than a side gig; it’s a passion project.

Howard is spearheading new basketball ventures. He has invited Oladipo to join him in the BIG3 and Taiwan leagues. Their reunion could redefine the post-NBA path for veteran stars. It shows a new path for veterans who still have something to prove. It’s a viable alternative to NBA G-League chases.