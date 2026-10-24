“Ain’t No Superstar”: Kevin Garnett’s Bam Adebayo Warning Comes True as Giannis Antetokounmpo’s Heat Era Turns Grim

The pairing of Bam Adebayo and Giannis Antetokounmpo was expected to elevate the Miami Heat. Instead, Miami has opened 0–2 despite consecutive high-scoring performances from Antetokounmpo. And the loss to the Detroit Pistons only brought that issue into the limelight.

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Bam Adebayo’s slow start is becoming a problem for the Miami Heat. After struggling to match Giannis Antetokounmpo’s scoring in the season opener, the big man managed just four points in his second game. Miami needs more from their All-Star, who is playing his tenth season in the league. Garnett stated how Bam needs to dominate as a scorer if it hopes to build a reliable offense around the Greek Freak.

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“I need Bam to give me superstar energy,” Garnett said on his KG Certified podcast. “Trotting down the cool s—, the looking. Nah, I need all out. 13, 15 points ain’t it! 13, 15 ain’t no superstar s—. I need Bam to be goddamn 25 and 12. Whose team is this? Is this your team? Did Giannis come to Miami? Nah, this is Giannis’ team. This is y’all’s team together. And you gotta show up every night like he (Giannis Antetokounmpo) gonna show up every night. Now if it was a double dose of that, then it would have been a problem. “

He concluded with pleading, “Come on, Bam. Come on, baby. I need superstar energy, homie.”

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Adebayo opened the season with 15 points on 6-of-12 shooting against the Minnesota Timberwolves, along with seven rebounds and four assists. Giannis Antetokounmpo, however, stole the show in his Miami debut. He poured in 35 points on 13-of-19 shooting, grabbing six rebounds and dishing out one assist.

The difference became even more noticeable against Detroit. Adebayo struggled to find his footing in the first quarter, missing an early three-pointer before grabbing an offensive rebound and committing a charge. He returned later in the period but managed only one defensive rebound before picking up another foul. With three fouls before halftime, he spent the entire second quarter on the bench.

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His third-quarter performance offered little relief. Adebayo scored two points on 1-of-2 shooting from the field and missed both free throws. He added three rebounds and two assists, but Miami needed a much bigger contribution from one of its key offensive players.

He scored another two points in the final frame, ending the night with just four before fouling out. Giannis Antetokounmpo, meanwhile, finished with 36 points, 12 rebounds and five assists. Despite his dominant performance, Miami fell 128-111 to Detroit and dropped to 0-2.

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The Heat cannot afford to rely on Giannis Antetokounmpo to carry the offense every night. Bam Adebayo remains an important defensive presence and playmaker, but his scoring must improve. If Miami wants to turn things around, it needs him to become a consistent threat on the offensive end.