Alex Rodriguez Uses $1.6B Team Ownership Power for Kevin Garnett & Anthony Edwards

Rivalries always spice things up in sports, and the Kevin Garnett–Udonis Haslem saga was no different. For years, the Celtics vs. Heat clash wasn’t just about team pride—it was personal. KG and Haslem were the fire behind that storm, trading jabs and heat in some of the most intense matchups the NBA had seen. But surprisingly, that long-standing beef has now cooled off.

Still, it wasn’t just about team colors. In fact, Garnett’s brash energy and nonstop trash talk made him a Timberwolves and Celtics icon. On the other side, Haslem was the definition of grit, a hometown hero who played every minute like it was his last. Their battles? They weren’t just physical—they were personal. What made it intense was how their styles clashed: KG brought the thunder, Haslem brought the grind. And fans lived for it.

Now that things have settled, there’s an unexpected winner in all of this—none other than former MLB star Alex Rodriguez. Just days after the beef cooled, A-Rod landed himself a sweet memorabilia grab featuring none other than Garnett himself. A video surfaced showing him snagging rookie cards of both KG and rising Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards in a quiet little trade that sent fans into a frenzy.

“I’m looking for Timberwolves legends. Two cards. Number one, Kevin Garnett. The second one is Anthony Edwards,” A-Rod said in the clip. The Garnett card? A pristine 1995 Topps PSA 10. His offer? “I’m going to throw on two tickets for both of you when the Timberwolves come to Madison Square Garden or in Minnesota.” Just like that, deal sealed. Fans in the comment section weren’t quiet about it either—many agreed: “A-Rod just got a steal deal.”

And they’re not wrong. That Garnett rookie card alone? Worth around $115 on eBay. Ant-Man’s card ranges between $76.95 and $108 depending on the condition. Add in two Timberwolves game tickets—priced around $90 each on average—and boom, A-Rod walked off with serious value. So while Garnett helped someone else win big, let’s look how he patched things up with Haslem.

Kevin Garnett and Udonis Haslem are on good terms

For years, Kevin Garnett and Udonis Haslem weren’t just fierce competitors, they were practically enemies on the hardwood. Garnett’s trash talk was legendary, but not everyone appreciated it. “I always had an ultimate respect for KG’s game, but I couldn’t get down with the sh– talking,” Haslem admitted on the Pat McAfee Show. He continued, “There’s, ‘I cooked your a–.’ But when you start calling people names, now we’re in a whole other conversation.” That kind of heat they had.

Naturally, their loyalty to their teams only made the feud more intense. Haslem, who spent his entire 20-year NBA career repping Miami, had no love for the green and white. Meanwhile, Garnett joined the Celtics in 2007 and stayed for six fiery seasons. Their teams clashed, and so did their personalities. But now, with both of them out of the league—Haslem calling it a career just last year and Garnett hanging it up back in 2016—the animosity’s finally cooled.

In fact, retirement has done wonders for their relationship. Haslem confirmed it’s all squashed now: “Me and KG finally, I’m two, three years into retirement, he’s how many years of retirement. [We’re] finally, at a point where we could hash that sh– out and we cool. Now the beef is cooked.” But it wasn’t as simple as a handshake and a smile.

“It took a while, and that sh–, it was personal,” Haslem explained. “Because I don’t come from a place or era, and my daddy ain’t raise no motherfu—– punk, where you could just say anything and think it’s okay.” Now though, they are on good terms.