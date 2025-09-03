All About Dwight Howard’s Parents: Dwight Sr. and Sheryl Howard

“First of all, I wanna thank my parents – my mom and my dad — for supporting me throughout this journey. You guys have been there from day.” In March, Dwight Howard was inducted into the Orlando Magic Hall of Fame and made sure to thank his parents for their sacrifice. This weekend, the NBA champion will be enshrined in the Naismith Hall of Fame, the highest achievement any player who steps on the hardwood dreams about.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Amid the trades, personal relationship issues, beefing with athletes, and getting rejected for the NBA 75 honor, the journey for DH12 was never straightforward. In fact, at one point, his communication stopped with his parents, too. But now, everything is on track.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Who are Dwight Howard’s Parents?

Being a 6-foot-10 giant who could be agile while dunking comes from a sporting DNA. Dwight Sr. and Sheryl Howard were both pro athletes and played a vital role in his growth. Dwight Sr. was a Georgia State Trooper and the athletic director at Southwest Atlanta Christian Academy. He encouraged Howard to play basketball at a young age and took him to practice during his childhood. Yes, it’s the same school where the 8x All-Star began his journey.

As a senior, Howard led his team to a 31–2 record and the 2004 state title. Speaking about accolades, his mother, Sheryl Howard, is a former hooper who competed for the first women’s basketball team at Morris Brown College during the 1974-75 season. She certainly has passed down a few traits, which her son jokingly admitted.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

via Imago Bildnummer: 04614119 Datum: 01.04.2006 Copyright: imago/ZUMA Press

Apr 01, 2006 – Orlando, Florida, USA – Orlando Magic star basketball player DWIGHT HOWARD, center, stands with his parents SHRYL HOWARD, left, and DWIGHT HOWARD, Sr., during the annual Black Ties & Tennies charity gala in Orlando, Florida, April 1, 2006. PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY 20060401_jab_e50_919.jpg; Basketball Herren kbdig 2006 quer

Image number 04614119 date 01 04 2006 Copyright imago Zuma Press APR 01 2006 Orlando Florida USA Orlando Magic Star Basketball Player Dwight Howard Center Matter with His parents SHRYL Howard left and Dwight Howard SR during The Annual Black Ties & Tennie Charity Gala in Orlando Florida April 1 2006 PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY 20060401_jab_e50_919 jpg Basketball men Kbdig 2006 horizontal

“My mom is emotional. I think the reason I get a lot of techs is because of my mom,” Dwight Howard once said back in 2010. Apart from this, there is no more information regarding her personal information in the public domain.

AD

What is Dwight Howard’s parents’ nationality?

Dwight Sr. and Sheryl Howard are American nationals just like their son. The family are also devout Christians. Sundays meant church services, weekdays for bible studies. Howard’s upbringing revolved around faith, family, and basketball. Which is why they called their son ‘Miracle baby’. The 3x DPOY once revealed, “My mom… She had lost 7 kids in birth. And nobody thought that I was going to make it either,” D12 said, revealing that he was a two-month premature kid.

That’s also the reason behind one can find Howard smiling ear to ear. Since he feels life has given him a second chance, “And I’m just blessed to be able to do what I do. Blessed to be able to live.”

Who are Dwight Howard’s siblings?

Apart from his parents, the support system for Dwight is also his siblings. Since they spend time away from the spotlight, not many might know this, but D12 has a brother named Jahaziel Howard and a sister named Tashanda Howard. There is not much info on their professional careers, but Jahaziel, just like his brother, had a dream to play in the NBA. Basketball RealGM states him as a 6’6″, 220-pound player who even entered the NBA draft in 2011 but went undrafted.

Later, in November 2013, Jahaziel also tried out with the G League’s Rio Grande Valley Vipers. Unfortunately, that was unsuccessful too. As for Dwight Howard’s sister, TaShanda Howard made it her mission around 2015 to empower youth, especially girls in underserved communities. Back then, she was working as a teacher in her hometown, Atlanta.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Dwight Howard’s relationship with his parents

It’s clear that Dwight Sr. and Sheryl raised their son with a lot of care and taught him the important lesson of faith and discipline. That’s why, during the Orlando Magic Hall of Fame ceremony, the former Lakers star expressed deep gratitude for their lifelong support, particularly his father’s sacrifices and belief in him from a young age. “Pops, from 10 you believed in me; you told me that if I wanted to make it, you would sacrifice anything for me to get there, and you did. So, thank you.”⁠

However, there was a time when there was a distance in their relationship. Previously, Howard revealed, “I told my parents before last season, ‘Whatever happened in my past, we need each other. We have to stick together, and you have to allow me to be who I am.” The reason? NBA fame led to a change in his habits, which the parents didn’t approve of. But now everyone has moved past it and will be celebrating Dwight’s biggest basketball achievement.