Allen Iverson Absent as Mom Ann Seems Tipsy in 4th of July Party Video

Red, White, and Blue, and laidback too – the Iverson family probably. Allen Iverson and mommy Iverson may have had different 4th of July celebrations, but very similar vibes. Ann Iverson shared a glimpse into the start of her weekend, and she certainly seemed to be having fun. Her son was prominently absent though. AI was seemingly spotted everywhere but at his mom’s barbecue.

Ann Iverson posted a Reel on Friday night as the party seemed to be winding down. She identified the more relaxed trio seated in the front as her nephews. The older man dancing with her is unknown. And of course, there had to be a couple of cute dogs to make the moment complete.

However, Allen Iverson was conspicuous by his absence. His kids, Tiaura, Allen II, Isaiah, Messiah, and Dream didn’t seem to be at their grandma’s party either. Her party of five people was quite visibly tipsy while dancing, and the atmosphere was that of a relaxed time with family.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ann Iverson (@officialmommyiverson)

But where was AI? Fans played detective to find The Answer. He was apparently caught up in other things.

Allen Iverson stayed out of the Fourth festivities

A few days ago, Allen Iverson was celebrating his old friend, Michael Vick’s 45th birthday. His wife, Kijafa Vick threw him a surprise party ahead of their wedding anniversary. Iverson was in several posts from the day dressed in white, as per the theme, but still in that signature style of his. Clue 1: Last week, AI was in Virginia, where his family is based, and Vick is the head coach at Norfolk State. But fans have spotted him elsewhere on Friday.

Clue 2: One posted, “I just seen Allen Iverson leaving Char restaurant in Memphis!” a day ago. Final Clue: He was seen out and about in Atlanta the next day. No photo proof because AI usually doesn’t take pictures with fans, unlike his Reebok Prez, Shaquille O’Neal. The fan who saw him was apparently hurt by Iverson’s rejection to claim, “Ran In To Allen Iverson At Lennox Mall & Cat Was Not trying Take No Pics 😂😂 He Not top 10 all Time Nomore.”

Another Atlanta local also confirmed, “I just saw Allen Iverson at Target…what’s crazy is that I heard his voice coming from around the corner before I actually saw him, told myself that n—- sound like AI, and it turned out to be bro.” Case solved!

Clearly, Iverson was far from the family celebration in Virginia. But from the sound of it, he had a private and relaxed day himself. A month ago, Iverson had a lively birthday celebration on June 7. Among his family and loved ones was his ex-wife, Tawanna Turner. Their daughter, Tiaura, and Ann Iverson were among those who shared glimpses of AI and Tawanna dancing together, indicating the exes were maybe back together.

No indication of whether Iverson spent the Fourth with Turner either. But it would be sweet if it were.