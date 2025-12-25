Allen Iverson Admits Personal Struggles That Led to Helping Underserved Children in Newport

Allen Iverson built an undying legacy for himself in the basketball world. From killer crossover moves to introducing street fashion in the tunnel fit, “The Answer’s” legacy was cemented by players who came after him. However, among the glories on the court were lost Iverson’s personal struggles, his hard time dealing with poverty. When the NBA legend got the opportunity to help underserved kids, he stepped forward without a second thought.

On Tuesday, Iverson gave away ten thousand toys to the children of Newport News, Virginia. As a part of the nationwide toy giveaway, he partnered with Trina’s Kids Foundation as a toy drive sponsor.

According to WAVY’s Dana Hazzard, Heritage High School hosted the event. It was part of The World’s Largest Toy Drive Ten-City Tour. During the event, Iverson reflected and opened up about his life growing up. “I remember in my life, at this time it wasn’t the greatest for me, and I just feel like if I’m given an opportunity to help, why wouldn’t I?” Iverson said.

According to the tour organizers, they are committed to distributing toys to children living in chronic poverty. It was an almost a month-long programme that started on Dec. 6 in Dallas and ended in Virginia. On Dec. 22nd, the Miami Heat’s Kaseya Center also hosted the giveaway event.

This wasn’t the first time Iverson had stepped up for children in Newport. In 2018, he donated and inaugurated a new basketball court at the Greater Hampton Roads Boys & Girls Club with his family.

Partnering with Reebok, the Philadelphia 76ers legend also donated 150 backpacks filled with supplies and tennis shoes to children.

Allen Iverson opens up about growing up in extreme poverty

Glittering diamond chains and fancy cars were just the products of the hard work that he had put into his craft. Like many NBA players from his time, Iverson’s dire poverty was a significant part of his life, growing up in Hampton, Virginia. However, a crippling financial situation became a secondary story about Allen Iverson.

“Growing up was hard, man. We had busted plumbing, so there was sewage sh** floating around our floors,” Iverson told Playboy during his active years. “Sometimes we had no lights, because it was a question of food or the light bill, and my mom wasn’t about to let us go hungry. So I’d hit the playground morning, noon, and night.”

Allen Iverson’s financial tragedy resumed shortly after his retirement in 2010. In 2012, he filed for bankruptcy, and it wasn’t just his profligate spending.

People close to him said that many of his acquaintances borrowed money from him, and Iverson gave it without a second thought. During his appearance on Shannon Sharpe’s Club Shay Shay podcast, Iverson said, “Money is really the root of all evil,” saying people closest to him left when he lost all his money.

The Sixers legend’s net worth currently stands just over a million. However, his future doesn’t seem so bad. Allen Iverson has a lifetime endorsement deal with Reebok and a $32 million trust, which will commence when he reaches the age of 55.