Allen Iverson and Tawanna Turner Relationship Timeline: Everything You Need to Know About NBA Legend’s Marriage

To say Allen Iverson’s life has been a rollercoaster would be putting it lightly. One moment, he was the NBA’s most electrifying star, and the next, he was staring down the harsh reality of blowing through nearly $200 million in career earnings. But as unpredictable as his financial journey was, his personal life took just as many turns, especially with his longtime love and high school sweetheart, Tawanna Turner.

Despite their differences, the bond between Allen and Tawanna seemed unshakable for a long time. They were just kids when they met, reportedly complete opposites in personality. Yet somehow, love found a way. The couple eventually became parents to five children and got married. Yet by March 2013, emotional strain and legal battles culminated in divorce—costing Iverson dearly in more ways than one.

They first met as 16-year-olds at Bethel and Kecoughtan High Schools in 1991. What started as a teenage romance blossomed into something real. During those early years, the couple welcomed two kids. Then, on August 3, 2001, they finally made it official with a private ceremony at The Mansion on Main Street in Voorhees, New Jersey, surrounded by close friends and family.

Eventually, they added three more little ones to their family: Tiaura, Isaiah Rahsaan, Allen II, Messiah Lauren, and Dream Alijha. But despite the growing family, cracks began to show. Soon enough, what looked like forever started to fall apart.

A historical look at their relationship

After a decade of dating, Allen Iverson and Tawanna Turner finally said “I do.” But not long after, cracks started to show. Sources trace marital cracks to 2002—barely a year into their nuptials. One of the more troubling stories that surfaced during this time was when Allen allegedly kicked Tawanna out of the house in a fit of rage. At least, this is what the allegations were back then.

Moving forward, things only got messier. Allegedly, after kicking her out, Iverson showed up at a relative’s house where she was staying. He was reportedly denied entry, and that’s when things escalated. The 11-time All-Star was accused of barging in with a g– in his possession. However, Allen pushed back hard on those accusations. He stated that a simple lover’s spat was blown out of proportion. Still, the tension between the two was clearly building.

Reports of infidelity prompted Turner’s first divorce filing in March 2010; she withdrew, refiling later and finalizing the split in 2013. Somehow, Allen managed to stop it from going through. Even after they officially split in 2013, the story didn’t end there. Reports suggest they later patched things up. Some media outlets even speculate on the possibility that the two remarried each other.

By 2016, it was clear that respect was still there. In his Hall of Fame speech, Iverson gave Tawanna a heartfelt shoutout.

Allen Iverson gave love and respect to Tawanna Turner

If there was ever any doubt about how Allen Iverson really felt about Tawanna Turner, his Hall of Fame speech in 2016 cleared it up. The man who lit up the NBA with four scoring titles delivered what many still call one of the most emotional speeches ever. And in that moment, Iverson didn’t hold back when it came to Tawanna. “This is one of those last but not least things. My number one person in the world, hands down. Tawanna Iverson. Twenty-four years. Ups. Downs. But real love. I can’t thank you enough for all you’ve done for me,” AI said.

What made it even more heartfelt was how he continued pouring his heart out. “Not just my career, yeah obviously you enabled me to go to work, and you took care of home, but for loving me the way you do and caring about what type of person I am and what type of person that I need to be to set an example for our babies,” he said.

And if that wasn’t enough to seal the moment, Iverson ended with a line no one saw coming. “Just the best of me. I love you so much. I’m looking forward to spending two more decades with you, I want you to be proud of yourself, I want you to walk around and understand that you are a Hall of Famer.”

And recently, AI dropped a cryptic post that left fans thinking there might be a chance that the former high school lover might be together.