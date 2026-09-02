Allen Iverson Breaks Silence After Naomi Osaka’s Tribute to Him Sparks Hailstorm of Criticism

One look was enough to shake up the US Open. Naomi Osaka arrived at Arthur Ashe Stadium wearing an audacious tribute to NBA legend Allen Iverson, complete with his signature style. The Japanese star turned tennis into a cultural statement. Yet her bold homage quickly drew a wave of criticism. Now, Iverson has finally broken his silence, revealing his reaction to the unexpected tribute.

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AI took to his Instagram to share a carousel of images and collages comparing Osaka’s looks to his style. He captioned: “Thank you for the beautiful tribute! I’m grateful to have inspired you. Blessings to you on your journey—you’re an inspiration to many, including myself!”

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Who Decides War created the look, while Law Roach shaped the overall styling. Osaka first stepped out in a loose light gray hoodie with an uneven cut and a white tulle skirt. She later removed the top, revealing braids modeled after Allen Iverson’s famous cornrows. An athletic headband and different arm sleeves completed the outfit. Each detail nodded to The Answer’s influence on NBA fashion.

The former world number one also spoke about Iverson’s impact before facing Anastasia Zakharova in the first round. “For me, he’s a trailblazer,” Naomi said while donning a vintage T-shirt featuring Iverson’s renowned 1999 SLAM cover.

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“He’s also someone that I look up to a lot because he’s kind of like done a lot in fashion, whether it’s on purpose or not. But it’s shifted the way that NBA players dress, and I also think the whole conversation around clothes in sports, and also just expressing yourself through style,” the 28-year-old added.

After Naomi’s remarks, Iverson responded on social media. He shared her comments with his followers, showing his appreciation for the tribute. The Philadelphia 76ers legend captioned: “Wow, what a honor!! BIG FAN can’t wait to meet you.”

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Now, the internet, precisely the fans, didn’t approve of Osaka’s looks. And therefore, Allen Iverson had to step in to appreciate her effort and tribute.

Why did everyone call out Naomi Osaka’s Allen Iverson tribute?

Naomi Osaka opened her 2026 U.S. Open campaign with a 7-6, 7-6 win, firing 11 aces. However, attention quickly shifted to Osaka’s Allen Iverson-inspired outfit, which divided fans and revived debate around her fashion choices. Critics called the ensemble excessive and distracting. Some questioned whether tennis was becoming too focused on celebrity fashion. Her Nike sponsorship also made the spectacle more noticeable.

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The criticism carried extra weight after the French Open in June. Osaka previously wore elaborate outfits, including a crystal-covered Nike design and a $150,000 dress worth about 200 million won. During her 3rd round match against 18-year-old Iva Jovič, she faced scrutiny again. Earlier, Laura Siegemund raised concerns after Osaka received 1 minute and 30 seconds to change. These moments explain why her Iverson tribute drew another wave of criticism.

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Osaka made her feelings clear about the ongoing criticism. “I want to do well, and I want to show you guys some more outfits… It’s my tribute to Iverson. I really like him a lot…” she said. “Nike said basketball, so I said, okay, you want basketball, I’ll do basketball… I love expressing myself through clothes. I don’t like talking that much.”

Meanwhile, fans called her outfit “obnoxious” among many other adjectives. But in the end, Allen Iverson, who is also a part of this story, thoroughly loved the Japanese star’s gesture towards him. Therefore, it is now very difficult to analyze whether fans were a bit too harsh or not.