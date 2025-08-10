Allen Iverson Cannot Stop Tears From Flowing During Emotional Reunion, Mama Ann Reveals

“There is no bond stronger than a bond between brother and sister.” This is the code that Allen Iverson lives by. We all know about his exploits on the court, but very little is known about his family. More importantly, his siblings. AI is blessed with two sisters, Brandy and Iiesha, and he wouldn’t have become a hoops legend if it weren’t for one of his sisters. And mom, Ann Iverson, pointed that out in a recent social media post.

Ann Iverson’s Instagram handle feels more like a family album, where she captures all the beautiful moments involving her children. Be it the Fourth of July celebrations or her Buba Chuck’s birthday, Ann Iverson never misses out on sharing these personal events. So it didn’t come as a surprise that her new post was a clip of her children, AI and Iiesha. But what no one expected was how emotional it would get.

Mommy Iverson posted a clip where AI was tightly hugging her sister, Iiesha, and also kissed her on her forehead. As Mama Ann asked, “You love your brother”, and “Your brother look out for you and care for you”, Iiesha replied with a “yes”. Ann revealed that Iiesha is a person with special needs, and that was the main reason why AI entered the NBA draft early. “He entered into the NBA draft early from GT college to keep her alive with all the specialist Doctors. He paid for and I do the rest (nurturing).”

Her caption further read, “WHEN BUBBA COME HOME TO VISIT AND HE FIRST LAY EYES ON IIESHA HIS BOTTOM LIP TURN DOWN AND HE TEARS UP🙁I LEAVE THEM ALONE BECAUSE BUBBA KNOWS THE STRUGGLE WE BEEN THOUGH..BUT GOD HAVE SHOWN US FAVOR AND ITS GOING TO BE ALRIGHT…WE ARE A PRAYING FAMILY BY FAITH AND I ALWAYS TELL MY CHILDREN TO LET GO AND LET GOD🙏🏾HE HAS THE FINAL ANSWER AND HE DO NOT MAKE MISTAKES…GOD IS GOOD ‼️.” “HE KNOWS EVERYTHING BEFORE IT HAPPENS…MAY GOD BLESS YOU ALL TOO IN JESUS NAME AMEN🙏🏾😘❤️💜I JUST HAD TO SHARE THIS MOMENT OF LOVE BETWEEN A BIG BROTHER AND LITTLE SISTER 👌🏾✌🏽AND THE DOCTORS SAID WHEN SHE WAS BORN 11-20-1991 SHE WAS NOT GOING TO LIVE PASS THAT NIGHT …ITS 2025 GOD HAS THE FINAL ANSWER WE HAVE FAITH 🙏🏾” wrote Ann Iverson.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ann Iverson (@officialmommyiverson) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

Doctors reportedly told the Iverson family that Iiesha would not live longer than the day she was born. Despite that, she will go on to celebrate her 34th birthday in October. 34th! Her strength kept her alive, but so did the support she gained from her brother. Therefore, the clip of the two reuniting was certainly enough to make all hoops fans emotional.

It is impossible to imagine Ann Iverson missing a big event in her children’s lives. So, as expected, she was present on the biggest night for her son, Allen Iverson.

Allen Iverson’s Mother Recalled Getting Emotional During Hall of Fame Speech

The Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame is a sign of greatness. For most players, there is nothing bigger than being inducted into the HOF. That was the case with Allen Iverson as well. And his dream came true when the Philadelphia 76ers legend was inducted into the Hall of Fame as part of the Class of 2016 along with Shaquille O’Neal and Yao Ming. And the only person happier than AI in that moment was his mother, Ann Iverson.

“I never looked at [the Hall of Fame speech] when it came on television. Being there and sitting in that seat was enough. They had the cameras on me, and I was bawling,” Ann recalled. “I still don’t know how to do a cute cry, you know. I did the ugly cry face and messed it all up. … To have your child speak of you in such a manner. To say what I told him I wanted him to do, as far as basketball. He said it. And he did it.”

Throughout the speech, viewers kept getting glimpses of Ann Iverson’s smile and intense focus on her son’s words. Laughter and tears dominated her emotions. She revealed her mindset at that time by highlighting that “I thought that he’d forgotten everything that I’ve told him throughout the years, but when he gave the Hall of Fame speech, I was like, ‘Aw, look at my son. He didn’t forget. He didn’t forget,” Mama Iverson said. “I got all emotional. It was touching, and it meant a lot to me as a mom for [my] child to say something about [me] that impacted his heart, and he never forgot about it.”

At a time when two father figures failed to step up for the family, Allen Iverson changed their misfortune through his hard work and resilience. That is the victory of Ann Iverson’s parenting.