Allen Iverson Declares 26YO Boxer’s Victory Before First Major Title Defense

It all started one breezy afternoon back in April when Norfolk State’s football field turned into a celebration of legacy, pride, and fresh beginnings. Hosting their first spring game under new head coach Michael Vick, the Spartans drew a crowd, there for more than football, but for history. As the sun set over Hampton Roads, the field buzzed with anticipation. This wasn’t just about a game; it was a homegrown reunion. And yes, Allen Iverson was there.

Tyrod Taylor arrived soon after, supporting not only as an NFL quarterback but as a proud Virginian. Lightweight champ Keyshawn Davis walked with the poise of someone who already knew the weight of the crown he carried. With Senator Aaron Rouse and Congressman Bobby Scott in attendance, the spring game resembled a summit of Virginia greatness.

Still, the moment that really turned heads came from Iverson himself. While the crowd showed love to Mike Vick and the Spartans, AI couldn’t hide his pride for another rising star. “It’s a beautiful feeling to be out here, all the people out here embracing Mike and what he’s trying to do for Norfolk State,” Iverson said. Then, without skipping a beat, he shifted gears. “I’m here, like this is my thing, I want to be a part of this. I want a lot to do with this.” And that’s when the talk turned to Keyshawn.

In true Iverson fashion, he didn’t simply endorse Davis—he elevated him.. “And you look just like them. I tried to be the best that I could be, you know what I mean? And he’s taken over that, you know what I mean? And he the best,” AI said, voice filled with belief. Then he dropped the real gem: “He our champion. He who we love. This is what we’re supposed to do. We’re supposed to show love to the guys that represent who we are. And I love him for that. He’s young in age, but you know what I mean? Up here, he’s got it.”

via Imago Imagn

With Iverson’s blessing echoing through Norfolk, Keyshawn Davis is now just four days from defending his WBO lightweight title against Edwin De Los Santos at Scope Arena.

Allen Iverson’s pick has a title to defend

June 7 isn’t just another fight night in Norfolk—it’s a full-blown homecoming. Keyshawn “The Businessman” Davis returns to Scope Arena to defend his WBO lightweight title against Dominican power-puncher Edwin De Los Santos. And he’s not the only one stepping into the spotlight. In the co-main event, Cleveland’s Abdullah Mason is gearing up to face Jeremia Nakathila in what could be his breakout moment.

Interestingly, Keyshawn’s older brother, Kelvin Davis (15-0, 8 KOs), is ready for action in a 10-round junior welterweight clash. Meanwhile, younger brother Keon Davis (2-0, 1 KO) adds to the DB3 family legacy with a six-rounder at welterweight. Their Olympic brother Troy Isley (14-0, 5 KOs) is also back in the mix, looking to extend his unbeaten run. And fans don’t have to miss a second—Keyshawn’s main event and Mason’s co-feature go live on ESPN at 10 p.m. ET, with the full undercard on ESPN+.

Davis won that title on February 15, 2025, by landing a vicious body shot in Round 4 to stop Denys Berinchyk at Madison Square Garden. This ties him with Oscar De La Hoya for the third-fewest bouts (14) to win a lightweight world title. Last November, before 10,568 fans at Scope Arena, Davis sent Gustavo Lemos to the canvas in Round 11 with another crushing body shot. It was a performance ESPN called “a coming-out party” for Norfolk’s own. Now he returns to the same building, where legendary Pernell Whitaker defended his first title in 1989. This is just four nights after Allen Iverson publicly crowned him as “our champion” at Norfolk State’s spring game

Now, De Los Santos (16-2, 14 KOs) is coming in hot. He’s had 265 amateur fights, and he knocked out Jose “Rayo” Valenzuela in three rounds. Despite losing to Shakur Stevenson, he gave Stevenson his toughest fight; the judges’ scorecards (116-112 twice, and 115-113) clearly reflected this. This time, he’s back to crash Keyshawn’s party.

Davis returns to a hostile Norfolk ring his family helped build, seeking to prove that his meteoric rise, from a 13-0 debut to world champion four days ago, was no fluke. With Iverson’s blessing and the DB³ family legacy on full display, Davis faces his toughest test yet: defending both his belt and his hometown’s belief that he’s destined for greatness. Who will clinch the title? Let us know your pick.