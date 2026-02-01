Outside the Xfinity Mobile Arena, there were many problems, but the environment inside was nostalgic. On Saturday, the Philadelphia 76ers hosted a 25th-anniversary reunion for their 2000-01 Eastern Conference Championship team, featuring legends like Allen Iverson, Eric Snow, and George Lynch. It was an emotional moment, and the fans needed it as the franchise in Philadelphia continues to be mired in controversy.

In 2001, led by MVP Allen Iverson, the Sixers went on a magical run to the NBA Finals. Speaking about the team, the Answer made sure to credit the city and the fans for their constant support through that season. “This is how we did it. These people were here. They believed in us. Just like we believed in ourselves. And we couldn’t accomplish anything without the fans in Philadelphia, the best fans in the world.”

The nostalgic night had all the elements. The vintage 76ers logo, with its retro comet tail. In addition to wearing the new uniforms, the Sixers’ home court was also themed to match. Even ‘Hip-Hop,’ the team’s then mascot, returned to interact with the crowd, and players and fans alike wore their throwback black jerseys to pay homage.

Before getting honored by fans, NBCS Amy Fadool caught up with Allen Iverson to discuss his favorite memories from the Sixers’ run to the 2001 NBA Finals.

“Incredible. Incredible. It’s just a beautiful feeling. Bring back so many memories. Just being able to tell a lot of stories and laugh, be the friends that we are and the family that we are, for all of us to be in the same place. It was just a beautiful moment for me.”

Further, Allen Iverson also called the entire moment a “blessing” and recalled his journey as “a beautiful thing.” While the vibes were great, one can’t discount the issues that have marred the franchise.

9x All-Star Paul George admitted to taking “improper medication” for mental health issues. A report from ESPN’s Shams Charania revealed that the NBA announced a 25-game suspension for PG. The 35-year-old gave a statement and accepted responsibility for how things have turned out.

“I take full responsibility for my actions and apologize to the Sixers organization, my teammates, and the Philly fans for my poor decision-making during this process.”

This also means George will lose about $11.7 million from his $51.7 million deal. With 35 games remaining, PG will stay sidelined until the final 10 contests. But that’s the only controversy.

In fact, in the past week, even Philadelphia 76ers co-owner Josh Harris came under scrutiny as the Justice Department released a new batch of files tied to Jeffrey Epstein.

Harris’ name first appeared in the Epstein files last September. His spokesperson cleared the air with a statement.“Josh Harris never had an independent relationship with Jeffrey Epstein. Harris sought to prevent Epstein from developing a corporate relationship with Apollo. As these emails indicate, Harris sought to avoid meeting with Epstein, canceling meetings and having others return his calls.”

While this news worried fans, Allen Iverson’s words gave loyalists a renewed sense of love for the franchise. But it’s difficult to keep the Answer away from the headlines, even if it’s in Down Under.

But as Harris sought to clear his name, Allen Iverson was about to face a very different kind of scrutiny, one that would test his legacy in ways he hadn’t anticipated.

Not just the Sixers, but even Allen Iverson was involved in another controversy

Allen Iverson’s 2025 memoir, Misunderstood, prompted a promotional tour that succeeded in the US but faltered in Australia during late January 2026.

The disconnect between expectations and reality became apparent almost immediately upon his arrival.

Fans reported rushed interactions and Iverson’s repeated lateness or no-shows at paid events, such as VIP clinics and a Perth session, where one attendee paid $700.

The situation escalated when prominent voices in Australian basketball began speaking out. Australian basketball figures, including NBL’s Jason Cadee and Andrew Bogut, publicly criticized his disengaged attitude, with Iverson admitting he “hadn’t left [his] room.”

This candid admission only intensified public frustration, spreading rapidly across social platforms. This led to backlash on social media and in podcasts, with organizers offering no refunds.

The tour’s most controversial moment, however, came with its final cancellation. A planned Melbourne meet-and-greet with 12 kids battling cancer was canceled at the last minute. Iverson cited exhaustion after 10 days Down Under.

“It’s good. I’m up a little early. It’s tough. I’ve been here ten days, and this adjustment is just, it’s been tough on me.” Since then, AI has not commented on the apparent issues that occurred in Australia.