Allen Iverson’s Mom Ann Emotionally Makes a Plea After Grieving Pet’s Loss

“They taught me the meaning of loyalty. That you should never forget anyone that you’ve loved.” That line from Hachi: A Dog’s Tale hits home for anyone who’s ever loved a dog—including Ann Iverson, Allen Iverson’s mom. Just scroll through her Instagram reels and you’ll see it: she’s got German Shepherds she calls her “pets,” and she’s constantly posting sweet little slices of life with them. It’s more than affection—it’s real, day-to-day love. And when one of them passes, the hole it leaves is huge. But Ann? She just keeps pouring that love into the next one, because that’s what true loyalty looks like.

Allen Iverson might not post puppy selfies, but his love for dogs and cats shows up in a different way—through merch that lets pets rep The Answer in style. From Philly to Denver, fans can find Allen Iverson pet jerseys in classic team colors, complete with matching hoodies and bandanas. Whether it’s a Sixers fit or a Nuggets throwback, it’s clear AI’s impact isn’t just for humans. If your dog’s rocking an Iverson jersey, that’s not just drip—it’s legacy on four legs.

Recently, Ann Iverson posted a video on her Instagram that hit hard, saying, “THIS VIDEO IM SHARING MAKES ME MISS MY DOG BISCUIT, SHE WENT TO DOGS HEAVEN JANUARY 21st, 2025 AND WE HAD HER FOR A BLESSED 16 YEARS …I MISS MY DOG…IF ANYONE HAS A GERMAN SHEPHERD FOR SELL LET ME KNOW PLEASE I GOT LOVE TO GIVE FOR ANOTHER DOG🐕‍🦺🐕FOR ME, IIESHA & MISTER..LOVE YOU ALL LATER💕🙏🏾IF YOU EVER LOST A DOG YOU KNOW HOW MY ❤️FEELS 😢.”

While Ann Iverson has been grieving the loss of her beloved dog Biscuit, she’s also looking to pour that love into a new furry companion. But even in the middle of that heartache, Ann let the world in on her softer, more celebratory side over the Fourth of July weekend. On Friday night, she posted a Reel from what looked like a small but lively family gathering. Her nephews were seen chilling in the front, a mystery man was dancing with her, and of course—there were a couple of adorable dogs right in the mix. Because really, what’s a party without pups?

Still, one face was notably missing: Allen Iverson. Neither he nor his children—Tiaura, Allen II, Isaiah, Messiah, or Dream—were spotted at the get-together. The vibe was still cozy and lighthearted, as her small crew danced the night away, visibly tipsy and in full relaxation mode. But make no mistake, the love between AI and his mom runs deep. Just last month, that bond was front and center when Ann proudly shared clips from her son’s 50th birthday bash, overflowing with joy, pride, and all the feels only a mother can express.

Allen Iverson and the mom behind the legend

Ann Iverson isn’t just Allen Iverson’s mother—she’s his foundation, his first coach, his biggest fan, and the reason the world ever got to see The Answer. Their relationship goes far beyond the usual mother-son bond. Ann had Allen when she was just 15 years old, kicked off her own high school basketball team for being pregnant, and still, she never let go of her dream, for herself or her son. “I knew he was going to be a basketball player and go to the NBA when I was carrying him,” she once said. And from the second Allen entered the world, she poured everything she had into him.

Allen always believed her because, as he put it, “My mom was just somebody that I believed in… if she told me I could be an NBA basketball player or an NFL football player, I believed it just because she told me.” That faith? It worked. But not without sacrifice. From putting off paying the light bill so he could have a pair of Nikes for AAU, to dragging him to his first basketball practices when he only wanted to play football, Ann pushed Allen with a mix of fierce love and tough truth. Allen remembers it all. “She told me, ‘Basketball’s not soft,’” Ann laughed, recalling a day he resisted going to practice. “All the bones he broke should tell you something about basketball.”

That same fire and foundation showed up years later when Allen Iverson stood at the podium to deliver his Hall of Fame speech in 2016. It wasn’t stats or trophies that moved the room—it was his words about her. He broke down before even speaking, overwhelmed with emotion. Ann, dressed in black, sat in the audience bawling as the cameras zoomed in. “Being there and sitting in that seat was enough,” she said later.

“To have your child speak of you in that manner… to say what I told him I wanted him to do, as far as basketball. He said it, and he did it.” She never watched the speech on TV—being there at that moment was more than enough. As she put it while talking to Andscape, “When I sat in my seat for all them years, I was just amazed he came out of me. He’s part of my DNA. He’s awesome. I like saying that.” From the court to her couch, loyalty remains her core. For Ann, love isn’t limited—it just keeps finding new ways to show up.