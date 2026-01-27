Allen Iverson Under Fire After NBA Champion Accuses 76ers Legend of Misconduct

Did someone tell Allen Iverson he’d have to practice in the Oz? Because it felt like that to the disappointed fans in Australia. AI’s been on a promotional run since dropping his new memoir, Misunderstood, in 2025. After things went swell in the US, he went overseas. But his trip to the Land Down Under went so bad, it resulted in a lot of angry Aussies.

Among them was Andrew Bogut, the Australian-born NBA player who was part of Steph Curry’s 2025 championship squad. He made a scathing post on X that got the Internet chattering.

“Current/former NBA player did a tour of Australia and treated people poorly and didn’t fulfill appointments and obligations. In other news the sky is blue,” he wrote. And it was just the first of a harsher thread. He didn’t name names. But with enough context, it’s not hard to connect the dots.

Bogut is currently coaching the Sydney Kings in the NBL. The very NBL made a huge deal about Allen Iverson’s visit to Australia. Naturally, the former NBA player and many fans were excited.

However, the tour was a disaster. From rushed fan interactions to AI apparently being late, this was not The Answer fans were anticipating.

According to one report, Iverson was scheduled to meet 12 kids battling cancer in Melbourne. However, the event was cancelled at the last minute. The reasons were not clear, if it was by AI or the organizers.

But when more incidents were reported, it was Allen Iverson who got the heat.

Allen Iverson faces backlash for Australian tour

A seasoned fan of The Answer could recall what caused the legendary ‘practice rant.’ Allen Iverson was going through a series of bad incidents and practising was the last thing he could focus on. Something similar happened in Australia.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Essentially Dunk (@essentiallydunk)

According to a social media post, AI was having a “bad day” and that’s why the meet-and-greet with the kids went sideways. Despite Bogut not name-dropping AI, some caught on and show it with a deliberate clue like,”Man we talkin’ bout practice.”

AI also cancelled a speaking engagement at the last minute on Friday. Guest had waited for over two hours by then. The tour was plagued by significant delays and “no-show” appearances at scheduled VIP clinics. Iverson, whose cultural impact on the game is immeasurable, allegedly arrived hours late to several high-priced sessions, left fans waiting without an update.

That led to people calling out his behavior, “Touring issues usually come down to professionalism, not logistics. Patterns repeat.”

For a few, it was, “Not surprising at all. Sadly, stories like this come up way too often.” But others were not so resigned when they paid for it like this one who went throw a harrowing experience couple with the sunk cost.

“He rocked up half an hour late to the Perth event. I paid $700 to meet him. Thats a lot of money for me in my situation… I got 2 seconds with him, a fist bump and my signed jersey is very faint. I’m a fool, I know. My childhood idol stole from me. Refunds? 😂”

Others sought to deflect some blame onto the event staff, suggesting that “Sometimes those meet and greets get rushed by the greedy promoters.” While that is true, there’s been no explanation about that.

However, those who did get to meet him barely got a quick blurry picture. The irony in that was best captured by a fan who quipped, “We talking’ about photos? Not a game. We talking’ about photos! Not a game. We talking’ about photos!”

As of this writing, no official word on refunds has been issued by the tour coordinators.