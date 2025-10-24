Allen Iverson Wants Cooper Flagg To Remember Two Things After NBA Debut Fails

Before today we were sure there was one ROTY to be crowned in 2026. Kind of like how everyone was sure about Victor Wembanyama in 2024. Now the ROTY race is split with 76ers’ VJ Edgecombe. Those who were sure Cooper Flagg was the second coming of the Chosen One are thinking, ‘hmm, maybe next time then.’ Flagg’s got a whole season to prove himself after all. And he’s got a great standard to look up to in his biggest fan. Allen Iverson’s own path to Rookie of the Year in 1997 wasn’t all that smooth till he had Michael Jordan tripping over himself. So he’s not lost faith in Cooper yet.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

He’s busy doing the press rounds for his Amazon Prime doc, ALLEN IV3RSON, and his memoir, Misunderstood. But TMZ still managed to catch up with him on Thursday night after the NBA games. He was not concerned that Flagg had 10 points and rebounds a piece in his NBA debut.

The Answer had the most simple answer to Cooper Flagg’s situation. “Take it one day at a time.” Although he made a double-double, the Duke star was not happy with himself. AI problem heard that because he said, “Don’t be too harsh on yourself.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Iverson was recently talking about his embarrassment from his most famous rookie incident when he crossed over Michael Jordan. Despite being his hero, AI said that in the game, Jordan was a “casualty of war,” and the game demanded competitiveness. He’s pretty sure Flagg’s capable of tapping into that same mindset in the game.

“The most important thing, and I think this will take care of everything, is playing every game like it’s your last, you know?” Iverson said. “You do that and everything else takes care of itself.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Flagg is likely to take that advice. Not because Dallas got blown out 125-92 by their biggest in-state rivals. But because it’s The Answer.

AD

Cooper Flagg’s had Allen Iverson’s support the entire time

Tonight was Victor Wembanyama’s game after his potential DPOY campaign was cut short by blood clots last season. He had a 40-point outing that made Shaquille O’Neal salty in Studio J and showed what’s expected to win an award at the end of the season.

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Fanatics (@fanatics) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

But even the greatest stuttered on their first NBA game. Allen Iverson was comically awkward at his first NBA games. When he finally managed to get through the first game jitters, he made 30 points and dished six assists.

Flagg got to meet with that greatness right after the 2025 NBA draft. Both were the big draws of this year’s Fanatics Fan Fest and to have these two legends three decades apart was a fan’s dream. Now that we think about it, Iverson would be new into his sobriety journey which he announced at the six month milestone in October. He was pretty expressive how star-struck he was.

Iverson went the extra mile to go up to Flagg and tell the room, “That’s a bad dude right here. That’s a bad guy… I love watching you play.” If that wasn’t a glowing endorsement already, the coolest guy in NBA history dapped Flagg thrice.

With that connection established, Flagg can refocus with Iverson’s advice. His chance for redemption comes on Friday night when the Mavericks take on the much inferior Wizards.